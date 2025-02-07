Sharon Osbourne feeling 'very emotional' about Ozzy Osbourne's final show

On Wednesday it was announced the heavy metal icon will reunite with his Black Sabbath bandmates for one last show. This will be the first time in 20 years the original line-up will perform together, and on Thursday, Sharon revealed her mixed emotions about the homecoming gig during an interview with Radio X Classic Rock. "Very emotional but very happy. It's time for Ozzy to say goodnight to everybody and what better way to do it than to do it surrounded by your friends, your family and back to the beginning, the place where he was born in Aston?"