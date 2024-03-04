Sharon Osbourne picks stars with ‘worst first impression’ to face CBB eviction

Sharon Osbourne, with the help of Louis Walsh, has placed three housemates who made the “worst first impression” in danger of eviction in the debut episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Former X Factor judges Osbourne and Walsh, who appeared on the ITV show alongside Simon Cowell for many years, reunited on TV as they became the first stars to enter the house and were tasked with a “secret mission”.

The pair were given a “secret lair” to judge the celebrities as they entered the house, and later, Osbourne was tasked with choosing three to place in the “danger zone” at risk from the first eviction.

Osbourne chose ITV2 Ibiza Weekender star David Potts, British TV presenter Zeze Millz, and Gary Goldsmith – the uncle of the Princess of Wales.

The 71-year-old said she thought Potts was appearing on the revived ITV reality show to “show off”.

“I think he’s trying too hard to be outrageous, trying really hard to be fun but outrageous, look at me, look at me, look at me,” she told Walsh.

While she said she picked Goldsmith because he seemed “very nervous” and didn’t get a sense of who Millz is yet.

When asked why they had chosen the three stars, Walsh said: “We didn’t like them.”

The next episode will see Osbourne choose one of the three housemates to automatically face the public vote this week.

As the first “celebrity lodger” to enter the house, Osbourne described herself as the “original reality star” – having risen to TV prominence on reality series The Osbournes alongside her Black Sabbath musician husband Ozzy.

“I am good fun to live with, so my husband says,” she said in a pre-recorded video.

“Chaos, I don’t cause it. It just seems to go on around me even though I do have a big spoon to mix it.

“I definitely say what is on my mind; I think at my age, I have earned it. I am so excited to be involved with Celebrity Big Brother because it is going to be a bumpy ride.”

Walsh greeted Osbourne, saying “what are we doing?”, before telling Big Brother he was “absolutely delighted” to be reunited with her, adding “we’ve got loads to catch up on”.

Walsh said in a pre-recorded video that his mouth has previously got him into trouble and that he is “not easy to live with – I get up late, I go to bed late”.

Osbourne and Walsh sat in their secret lair as celebrities began entering the house, with Osbourne commenting on Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin’s good looks, while Walsh said Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu had been on “every show”.

Osbourne later berated Walsh for saying Coronation Street star Colson Smith had “big ears”.

The pair appeared to be very unsure after the entry of reality star Potts.

Speaking about his outfit – a short black dress – Osbourne said: “He’s wearing nothing… I have to see whether (his personality) is put on or if it’s natural.”

She later added: “His fruit and veg are hanging down in the front, and I find that a little bit disturbing. I wasn’t looking. You can’t help but see he’s jumping up and down.”

Walsh said: “He’s a bit much for me.”

He also recognised US star Marisha Wallace as the “Broadway and West End star” who has appeared in shows including Dreamgirls. She sang And I Am Telling You to the live audience before entering the house.

Osbourne and Walsh did not appear to initially recognise Goldsmith, the uncle of the British royalty.

In a pre-recorded video, Goldsmith said the “simply perfect” Kate would be watching from “behind a sofa”, while also recalling the first time he met the Prince of Wales, who offered him a cup of tea.

“I often read that people think I’m a bit of a bad boy. It’ll be lovely to put the record straight. But winding people up is probably my favourite hobby.

“Every part of me is riddled with mischief and danger. I’m an absolute nightmare to live with. There’s a reason I’ve had four wives.”

Later, Walsh was seen trying to work out Goldsmith’s relationship to British royalty, saying, “So her mother is his brother”.

He also seemed shocked that business owner and Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots “knows everybody’s names” after he greeted all the housemates individually.

Walsh said he was “glad” that the final housemate revealed was former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, who said she was “excited for an adventure”.

“She’s been on TV forever, they all recognise her… she’s a pro. I’m glad she’s in.

“She won’t know the rest of them,” Walsh said.

Other celebrities who entered the house included Lauren Simon, who shot to fame on The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, and Heartstopper’s Bradley Riches.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.