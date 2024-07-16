Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Osbourne's Health Issues Have Delayed Their Move Back to England: ‘We’ll Get There’

"We wanna go back so bad," said the mother of three about their long-awaited return home

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at a pre-Grammy Awards Gala in January 2020

Ozzy Osbourne made headlines in August 2022 when he announced that he and wife Sharon Osbourne planned to move back to the United Kingdom after more than two decades of living in Los Angeles.

But nearly two years later, the couple have yet to relocate across the pond — something they addressed on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, released on Tuesday, July 16.

"We’re trying to get on a flight," Ozzy, 75, said, responding to a listener's question about the move.

Sharon, 71, went on to explain that Ozzy's health has prevented the trip. The Black Sabbath singer revealed on a January episode of the podcast that he's had "seven surgeries in the past five years," including his fourth spinal surgery in September 2023. He also continues to see doctors to treat symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, with which he was diagnosed in 2003.

"It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy’s health," Sharon said on Tuesday.

"We'll get there," Sharon added. "We wanna go back so bad, but we'll get there. Won't we, Ozzy?"

"Yeah," he responded, with Sharon encouraging him. "We will."

Michael Kovac/WireImage Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne in July 2011

Ozzy had previously said that his desire to leave was in large part due to the U.S.'s fraught political environment and gun violence.

"Everything's f------ ridiculous there," he told The Observer, in an interview published on Aug. 28, 2022. "I'm fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's f------ crazy."

"I don't want to die in America," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I don't want to be buried in f------ Forest Lawn. I'm English. I want to be back. ... It's just time for me to come home."

Sharon concurred, adding, "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."



Ian West/PA Images via Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2018

The pair — who are parents to Kelly Osbourne, 39, Jack Osbourne, 38, and Aimee Osbourne, 40, as well as Jessica and Louis, whom Ozzy singer shares with his first wife, Thelma Riley — had planned to resume living in the U.K. in February 2023, The Observer reported at the time.

At that time, they were in the process of having their Buckinghamshire home refitted with a swimming pool and a music studio for Ozzy, the outlet also noted.

Ozzy has been giving ongoing updates about his health on The Osbournes Podcast. He boasted in January about the impact sobriety has made after a decades-long struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, saying that a trip to the doctor showed that "my blood clots are gone" and "everything’s back to normal."

But the emotional impact of his health issues has also weighed on the singer. Asked by a listener on Tuesday's episode about "the one thing you’ve lost, misplaced or given up you wish you could have again," Ozzy answered, “My health.”



“When you lose your health, nothing else f------ matters,” he said.



