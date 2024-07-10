Sharon Stone explains why Kevin Spacey should be forgiven

The Basic Instinct actress raised eyebrows in May when she argued the American Beauty star should be forgiven and allowed to return to Hollywood. Kevin's career imploded in 2017 when allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him, however he later successfully defended himself in court. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon said Kevin has taken steps to make amends, and argued. "I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back.”