Sharon Stone had 'zero money' after suffering stroke
The Casino actress revealed she lost her savings during her health scare in 2001 after people she had trusted "took advantage" of her situation. "I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone - everything was in other people's names. I had zero money" Sharon said in a new interview with Hollywood Reporter. The 66-year-old star also shared that the subarachnoid hemorrhage left a lasting impact on her health and it took her seven years to recover.