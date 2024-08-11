Sharon Stone and Sons Roan and Laird Have Dinner in L.A. During Rare Public Outing Together

The actress and two of her three sons were photographed out for dinner in Beverly Hills on Aug. 10

BACKGRID Sharon Stone (C) with her two sons Roan (L) and Laird (R).

Sharon Stone is spending some quality time with two of her three sons!

On Saturday, Aug. 10 the actress, 66, and her sons Laird, 19, and Roan, 24, were photographed during a rare public outing together as they had dinner at Via Alloro Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The trio were all smiles on their casual night out, with Stone wearing a black top and black jacket that appeared to have a printed image on, blue jeans and yellow-tinted sunglasses. Her eldest son Roan wore a Boston Red Sox shirt, black jeans and black boots that he accessorized with several necklaces.

Laird, who is the middle child of the Basic Instinct actress’s three sons, wore a black t-shirt, black shorts and white Converse sneakers.

Stone welcomed Roan with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein through adoption in 2000. After she and Bronstein split, the actress adopted Laird in 2005, and third son, Quinn 17, in 2006.

BACKGRID Sharon Stone poses for a picture with her two sons Roan and Laird after lunch at Via Alloro Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The family dinner out came as Stone had been spending time with Laird in particular before he heads off to pre-med school.

Just over a week ago, on Aug. 1, she posted on Instagram to celebrate a bittersweet moment for her and her middle son.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The actress posted a cute photo of herself and Laird together on a beach. Stone embraced her son as he smiled down at a cute orange cat he was holding.

"Last trip before college 🥰," she captioned the sweet snap.

Stone had previously shared another snap with Laird during their vacation together, revealing that they had spent time in Italy.

"Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school 🥰," she captioned a July 29 photo of the mother-son duo walking arm in arm together on the Italian city's streets.

Before their European vacation, Laird graduated high school with his mom by his side back in May.

Stone posted photos of the milestone moment on her Instagram on May 23, including snaps of her standing with her son in his brown graduation gown and matching graduation cap.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.