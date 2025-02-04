Sharon Stone opens up on heartbreaking family tragedy at red carpet event

Actress Sharon Stone has revealed the devastating personal reason she has chosen to support the American Heart Association.

The 66-year-old actor revealed how several female family members have a history of strokes and heart attacks as she attended the American Heart Association’s 2025 Go Red for Women event on 30 January.

The actor expressed her gratitude for The American Heart Association's work and research. She thanked the organization for supporting her family and other family's with similar struggles through their journey towards better health.