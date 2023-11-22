Sharp temperature drop brings snow, travel headaches to Alberta

Brace for a dramatic and unpleasant plunge in temperatures, as a cold front sweeps across the Prairies and sends things back into more familiar November territory.

Double-digit temperatures from from recent days will fall into subfreezing territory after the front blows through, and many communities will remain below zero for a week or longer. The Arctic air will also see wind chill values dip into the minus teens for many places.

With the falling temperatures will be snow, particularly across Alberta's southern Foothills. This could make for some difficult travel by Wednesday afternoon.

AB Wednesday evening precip Nov 22 2023

Wednesday into Thursday

Snow started in the Yellowhead region, including Hinton and Edson, early Wednesday morning.

The front will sink south, bringing snow to the Foothills through the morning hours. Flurries will occur along the QE2, south of Edmonton through Red Deer and eventually down to Calgary in the afternoon.

This front may cause brief periods of heavy snow that could reduce visibility for drivers.

AB Wednesday night precip Nov 22 2023

The timing for Calgary, in particular, is during the afternoon and into the evening commute, which could pose some travel hazards for folks heading home after work.

As the front continues down south, northerly winds will begin to develop and cause some upslope snow. That snow continues Wednesday overnight, and into Thursday morning for the southern Foothills and the Rockies.

In all, between 5-10 cm of snow is forecast, with up to 15 cm in some of the hardest-hit areas through Thursday.

AB snow amounts Nov 22 2023

The snow drought continues for Edmonton and the surrounding areas on the other hand, and it looks like they could finish the month without having measurable snow on the ground at any point during November.

Very little snow is anticipated through the end of November for much of Alberta and Saskatchewan, but at least parts of the region saw significant snow earlier in the month. However, most of it has since melted.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates on the Prairies.