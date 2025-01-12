‘We are shattered’: Afro-Ecuadorians mourn four boys found dead after encounter with military

Tiago Rogero and Blanca Moncada in Guayaquil
·5 min read
<span>People participate in a <em>chigualo</em> held in the neighborhood of Las Malvinas in memory of the Guayaquil Four on 8 January.</span><span>Photograph: Donald Díaz/The Guardian</span>
People participate in a chigualo held in the neighborhood of Las Malvinas in memory of the Guayaquil Four on 8 January.Photograph: Donald Díaz/The Guardian

Ismael Arroyo, 15, dreamed of becoming a great footballer, like Brazil’s Neymar. His brother, Josué, 14, preferred the French star Kylian Mbappé. For Steven Medina, 11, playing like either Neymar or Mbappé would have been just fine. Nehemías Saúl Arboleda, 14, had a different dream: he aspired to become a singer.

The four Black boys from Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil had just finished a football match one Sunday night last month when they were forced into a military patrol car by members of the Ecuadorian air force.

It was the last time the boys were seen alive.

For two agonising weeks, their parents sought answers from the government, to no avail. Then on Christmas Eve, four charred, dismembered bodies were found near a military base close to the site of their detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

On New Year’s Eve, DNA tests confirmed the remains belonged to the “Guayaquil Four”, prompting a wave of grief and outrage across the country.

“We are shattered,” said Luís Arroyo, 36, father of Ismael and Josué, in the living room of their home in Las Malvinas, a densely populated and impoverished neighbourhood where all the boys had lived. “It has completely changed our lives,” he sobbed.

The birthday of the Arroyos’ youngest daughter, Akira, was on 2 January, said the children’s mother, Katty, 37.

“At night, she wakes up crying, asking for her brothers,” she said. “She held on to the hope that her brothers would be here for her birthday.”

On Wednesday, a month after the boys disappeared, their parents were joined by hundreds of neighbours and activists from across Ecuador’s most populous city for a chigualo, a funeral ritual of the Afro-descendent populations of coastal Ecuador and Colombia, intended to help the souls of deceased children find peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrying palm leaves and white roses, the mainly Black crowd passed each of the boys’ homes to the sound of drums, arrullos – lullabies for the dead – and cries for justice.

“We have endured all of this simply because we are Afro-Ecuadorians and live in Las Malvinas,” said Arroyo.

Despite making up only 4.8% of the population – a figure that Black movements argue is underestimated – Afro-Ecuadorians are among the most affected by President Daniel Noboa’s year-old mano dura (iron fist) security policy against organised crime, activists say.

“The violence we’re facing – from the state and many within society – is killing us,” said human rights activist Cecilia Sánchez, 57, who was among the crowd. “Ecuador is a racist country, but racism is not a part of the national debate.”

The four boy’s deaths came nearly a year after an explosion of crime – including a gang attack on a TV studio as it was broadcasting live – prompted Noboa to declare an “internal armed conflict”, deploying the armed forces to patrol the streets, conduct anti-drug operations and control prisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The homicide rate plummeted in the first few months but later returned close to its previously staggering levels, making 2024 the second most violent year in the country’s history, exceeded only by the previous year. Meanwhile, other crimes, such as kidnapping and extortion, have continued to rise.

Much of the violence has focused on Guayaquil, Ecuador’s most populous city, and a key waypoint for the cocaine trade. European officials credit the crackdown for a big reduction in drug shipments, but security experts say that Noboa’s strategy has led to the country’s criminal groups reorganising.

Among Ecuadorians, the tough measures have been broadly popular, despite mounting human rights allegations against the security forces, but human rights groups say the case of the Guayaquil Four has prompted a shift in public attitudes to Noboa’s war on the gangs.

Black rights activists hope the boys’s deaths could also prompt Ecuador to reconsider its racial history, in the same way that George Floyd’s murder did in the US.

“For the first time, an Afro-racial issue has become a shared cause in our country,” said Uriel Castillo Nazareno, the coordinator of the Ecuadorian National Afro-Descendant Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As in other countries of the African diaspora caused by the transatlantic slave trade, Black people in Ecuador face the worst socioeconomic indicators, but race has rarely played a central role in the national debate.

“Our people live in the impoverished belts of the cities because we were not given any other possibility throughout history,” said Nazareno, who helped organise the chigualo.

“The ritual was also a message for reflection to the living,” he said. “Why did these boys have to die?”.

The ritual culminated at the site where the boys were seized, just 10 minutes’ walk from their homes. By the end of the ceremony, the area had been transformed into an altar with candles, photographs and the harrowing image of grieving parents kneeling in anguish, still searching for answers about what happened to their children.

The military initially denied any involvement in the disappearances. It later admitted that air force personnel had detained the boys, but claimed – without offering any evidence – that they had been involved in a robbery.

Related: ‘Guayaquil Four’ boys missing in Ecuador pose challenge to president

Sixteen soldiers are now in pre-trial detention. Prosecutors are also investigating whether, beyond the “enforced disappearance”, the military personnel were also responsible for their deaths.

“The fact that they’re in prison is not enough,” said Ronny Medina, 39, the father of the youngest of the boys, 11-year-old Steven. “We want to know what they did and why they did it to our children.”

So far, the president has avoided addressing the case. His only mention came a day before the bodies were found, when he said the boys should be considered “national heroes” but emphasised that it was not yet the time to treat the case as a “state crime”.

Noboa, the heir to a banana fortune and Ecuador’s youngest president, is currently on the campaign trail for re-election, with the first round scheduled for 9 February. On Thursday, marking one year since the armed attack on the TC Televisión channel, Noboa visited the studio accompanied by military personnel.

“The president hasn’t even offered me his condolences,” said Luís Arroyo.

“I miss my sons. I love them more than you can imagine. I am no longer the same person I was before.”

Latest Stories

  • Split-Second Exchange Between George W. Bush And Barack Obama Goes Megaviral

    A two-second clip of the moment between the former presidents has been viewed tens of millions of times.

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop

    Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Trump Ally Peter Thiel’s Op-Ed Turns Heads for Being ‘Beyond Nuts’

    Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback. In “A Time for Truth and Reconciliation”—a reference to post-Apartheid policies in South Africa—Thiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the “deep state.” He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19. “Trump’s return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien reg

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Donald Trump’s Disaster-Hijacking Playbook Exposed By Expert On Right-Wing Media

    Nicole Hemmer also explored the potent cocktail — involving the president-elect — that means "everything just feels worse all the time."

  • Jimmy Fallon Puts His Finger On What Obama And Trump Were Laughing About Together

    "I wonder what those two guys could both find funny?" the "Tonight Show" host asked.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • Quebec plane fighting L.A. fires grounded after being struck by drone

    A Quebec water bomber fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has been grounded after it collided with a drone flying in restricted airspace, officials said. The collision left the CL-415 plane with a "sizable hole in its wing," said Christopher Thomas, a spokesperson with the California state firefighting agency, Cal Fire."Fortunately, they landed the plane without incident," Thomas said in an interview Friday.The incident downed all aircraft fighting the fire for nearly half an hour on Thur

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Trudeau made last-ditch effort to buy time for his government: sources

    After announcing his departure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to reach an agreement with opposition leaders so that his government would survive a few more weeks in Parliament, Radio-Canada has learned. Sources said the day after announcing he would resign on Monday, the prime minister personally called the leaders of the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.He wanted to obtain a commitment from one or the other to vote in favour of the budget appropriations — a vote of confidence —

  • 'They just got my uncle': Immigration arrests spark fear among farmworkers in Central Valley

    Dozens have been arrested in the heavily agricultural Kern County during a multiple-day operation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • 23 Before-And-After Shots That Capture The True Horror Of The LA Fires

    Before-and-after photos are beginning to reveal the impact of the LA fires.