Shaun of the Dead-inspired man cave wins Pub Shed of The Year
A dad who built a Shaun of the Dead-inspired traditional English boozer in his back garden has been crowned winner of Britain's Pub Shed of the Year. Kev Marchant, 55, spent six weeks and £10,000 constructing the stunning mini DIY pub at his home in Eastleigh, Hamps. The Winchester comes complete with a beautifully old-fashioned ornate bar, poker table, dart board, beer bumps, vintage décor and a stained glass ceiling. The name is a nod to the city where Kev and his wife Gina, 54, grew up and met as well as being the iconic pub in the zombie comedy flick Shaun of the Dead.