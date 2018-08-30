Shawn Barber just wants to 'jump big bars' again

It's 10 days before the Diamond League final in Brussels and Shawn Barber is rhyming off his to-do list: Increase runway speed, gain more jump on the takeoff and fine tune elsewhere.

"The only constant in pole vaulting is making adjustments as the season goes," he says. "You have to make sure the changes are in the right direction and beneficial."

The Canadian-born athlete's latest tweaks appear to be paying off as Barber followed up a 5.85-metre clearance in Poland on Aug. 17 — his second-highest of the season — with an indoor season record of 5.86 on Wednesday at an exhibition event in Switzerland ahead of Thursday's first leg of the Diamond League finals at Weltklasse Zurich.

The 24-year-old defeated world No. 1 Sam Kendricks, longtime rival Renaud Lavillenie, Olympic-record holder Thiago Braz and the Polish tandem of Pawel Wojciechowski and Piotr Lisek, all of whom competed for the coveted Diamond Trophy and first-place prize of $50,000 US in Belgium on Friday.

Barber, who at one point led the competition, went 5.83 outdoors to earn a third-place finish and $10,000 US. Russia's Timur Morgunov (5.93) and American Sam Kendricks (5.88) finished 1-2

Watch Shawn Barber's journey to a 3rd-place finish:

"I've been moving past some problems I had with both my ankles the past couple of months and feel good physically," says Barber, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games in April. "In pole vaulting, it's rare when you feel 100 per cent."

Barber attributes part of his inconsistent performances this season — consider his jumps range from 5.40 to a season-best 5.92 — to being forced to borrow poles when his series of Altius carbon fiber models didn't reach flights on time and often arrived after he had competed at multiple events in a short period.

While the 2015 world champion takes pride in his ability to adjust and perform well on borrowed poles, it can test his mental strength.

"I jump on 5.38-metre poles, about 18 centimetres longer than the competition, which uses [a less stiff and heavier] fiberglass pole," he says. "The width of the pole always changes, the grip is a little different and that can affect your confidence. Everything adds up to being a little bit cautious when you jump, but if you have the chance to get into a rhythm with your own poles, it'll speak for itself."

On Wednesday, Barber had his own poles and was the lone member of the nine-man field to clear 5.41, 5.56, 5.71, 5.81 and 5.86 on his first try before attempting 5.91 three times without success.

The recent addition of a significantly stiffer 5.2-metre pole has only fuelled Barber's excitement for what could be achieved in the near future.

"It could put me into a range where I could [envision] some personal bests, performances such as [5.85] and being able to keep up with the people at the top [of the podium]," says Barber, while adding he hasn't gone above and beyond in training to consistently jump above six metres."

Making Canadian history

Following an international breakthrough in 2012 with a bronze medal at the world junior championships, Barber delivered a series of record-breaking results in 2015 on the NCAA circuit, including a 5.90 jump to win the Texas Relays for the University of Akron in Ohio, where he currently resides.

Barber went on to win gold at the Pan Am Games in Toronto with a vault of 5.80 and on July 25 raised the Canadian mark to 5.93 in London, England. He turned pro with a Nike contract later that year, foregoing his final year of university eligibility, after winning Canada's first world title in track and field in 12 years, in Beijing.

"That's the consistency I want to get back to, being able to jump big bars at all meets," says Barber, who was born in Kincardine, Ont., grew up in New Mexico but calls Toronto his hometown.

In 2016, a 21-year-old Barber broke his own national mark and became the youngest man to join the six-metre club indoors — which doesn't count as a record — at the Pole Vault Summit Reno, Nev.

But later in the year, things began to unravel.

- In July, Barber tested positive for cocaine at the Canadian championships/2016 Olympic qualifier in Edmonton, where he won and set the Canadian record at 5.71.

Story Continues