Shawn Johnson Shares 4-Year-Old Daughter Drew's Adorable Nickname for Simone Biles

Kristy Sparow/Getty; Shawn Johnson East/Instagram Simone Biles (left); Shawn Johnson holds daughter Drew

Shawn Johnson East's daughter only knows Simone Biles by one name.

Speaking with E! News, Johnson East shared that while she was watching the women's gymnastics' individual all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her family, her daughter Drew Hazel, 4, had an adorable nickname for Biles.

"She kept asking, 'Mama, where's The Best?' " Johnson East told the outlet. "And it's because I kept talking about Simone, how she's the best. So instead of calling her Simone, she's like, 'Mama, where's The Best?' "

Although she wasn't sure if her daughter would be interested in watching the competition, Johnson East revealed that Drew "was enthralled" by the events.

"She thought it was so special and it was. It was just a really cool full-circle moment," the mom of three said. "She likes to watch [gymnastics] but she is still all gung ho on ice skating."

Biles took home the gold medal in the women's artistic gymnastics individual all-around, team all-around, and vault. She won the silver medal in women's artistic gymnastics floor.

Johnson East shares her daughter Drew and sons Jett James, 2, and Barrett 'Bear' Madison, 8 months, with husband Andrew East.

Ahead of her trip to Paris, France, this summer, Johnson East chatted with PEOPLE about how she was bringing all three kids along with her as she attended the Summer Olympics.

While Johnson East couldn't wait to travel to Paris, she admitted that her little ones had "no clue" how cool the opportunity was.

"They have no clue. They are very excited about Disneyland in Paris, but couldn’t care less about the Olympics," she said at the time.



Asked which sports she thinks her kids will enjoy most, Johnson East laughed before replying, "I don't know if they care."

"My son loves bicycles, so we're gonna try to go to the BMX," she said of Jett. "But I don't know. I think they'll like anything. I think they like the hype and the excitement of being anywhere."

