Shawn Mendes Announces Reflective Self-Titled Album, Sets Fall Release Date: 'Feels Like Such a Gift'

Shawn Mendes is finally ready to unveil his next era.

On Wednesday, July 31, the "In My Blood" singer, 25, announced that, after much anticipation, his fifth studio album, Shawn, will arrive on Oct. 18. According to a press release, the LP marks Mendes' "most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date," promising listeners a "profound self-dialogue" on each of the 12 songs.

The Grammy-nominated artist teased his album news on social media with a black-and-white video for his new folksy song "Isn’t That Enough," one of his next singles, "Why Why Why" being the other — both of which will officially drop at 8 p.m. on his birthday, Aug. 8.

Along with the clip, which serves as the Shawn album trailer, Mendes also detailed the uphill battle it took to record his forthcoming project in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Anthony Wilson Shawn Mendes

"Music really can be medicine," he wrote in a caption next to the album trailer. "2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

He continued, "Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you."

The singer-songwriter went on to thank his close friends and family for "loving on me so hard" and fans "who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving" amid his album process.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he concluded. "I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour on June 27, 2022 in Portland, Oregon

Mendes' next album comes two years after the singer postponed and then ultimately canceled his 2022 world tour. Per the press release, his new project was recorded over a two-year span in an array of locations, including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, New York; Bear Creek Studio in Washington; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and N.Y.C.'s Electric Lady studio. The album itself draws deeply from Mendes' travels and experiences over the last few years, which he's been eager to share with fans.

While announcing his headlining slot at the 2024 Rock in Rio festival on X (formerly Twitter) in March, the "Mercy" performer revealed, "I’ve also been working on a new album and i can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. eu te amo!!!!"

Mendes dropped hints about his upcoming self-titled album just days before officially announcing it. On July 23, he posted footage of a Jan. 30 studio session in New York on Instagram captioned, "Day 1 at the clubhouse. This was my first time back in the studio making an album in four years."

Alongside another clip recorded in Washington, the "Stitches" singer wrote about "living in this extremely special studio" that brings up the "most beautiful feelings when i think back to it."

"i feel like this was when we really started to tap into the essence of the album and everything and it just started to flow," he added. "i wish i could show you every moment of making this album because it truly was so healing, but i’m glad you’re even getting a glimpse. This was to me some of the most memorable and enjoyable moments making music in my life."



