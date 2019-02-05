Shawn Mendes Apologizes After Liking Transphobic Tweet

From Seventeen

On Monday, Shawn Mendes' guitar-playing fingers got the best of him when he liked an extremely transphobic tweet. Fans were very quick to call him out, obviously upset by the content that Shawn was seemingly supporting. Before you check out the offensive tweet for yourself, please note that it could triggering for some people.

One fan tweeted at Shawn, telling him to unlike the tweet and apologize, and the singer obliged. "Must of accidentally liked it scrolling down a feed," he wrote. "You know me & I'd never. Sorry."

Must of accidentally liked it scrolling down a feed, you know me & I’d never. Sorry https://t.co/UXAe7F0eYH - Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 4, 2019

He followed up that message with a simple, "Love u," obviously trying to get back in good graces with his fans.

Love u - Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 4, 2019

It's, of course, very possible that Shawn accidentally liked the tweet. The question is then, why was that tweet on Shawn's feed to begin with? Why would he follow someone who tweeted or retweeted messages like that? Then again, he is following over 50,000 accounts so it could be hard to keep track.

Either way, I believe that it was likely just a mistake. Shawn has been supportive of the LGBTQ community for years. When producer Teddy Geiger transitioned last year, Shawn was extremely supportive urging others to "just open your eyes and open your mind, because, for me, going through one of my closest friends going through a very big transition period in her life, was incredible to watch."

Carolyn Twersky is the Assistant Editor at Seventeen.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram!

('You Might Also Like',)