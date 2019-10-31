Shawn Mendes Dresses As 80’s Rock Star with Thick Mustache and Headband for Halloween

Jasmine Gomez
Photo credit: Manny Carabel - Getty Images

From Seventeen

Shawn Mendes may be taken, but that doesn't mean we love him any less. Maybe it's his infectious smile, his amazing music or the fact that he's so open with the Army, but Shawn has a complete hold on our hearts. Since it's impossible to make it to all of his concerts, one simple way to keep up with Shawn is through his social media posts and if you haven't already stalked Shawn on Twitter, you're missing out. It's full of exclusive Shawn content that you definitely need in your life. It probably helps that Shawn is funny af, too. Here's a list of Shawn Mendes's funniest tweets to brighten up your day.

1. That one time Shawn was trying to get in on the trend

I hope someone helped him out.

2. When Shawn decided to do some self-reflection

Oh, now the song "Crazy" really makes sense.

3. When Shawn shared the selfie he took with an equally adorable being

Where can I get one?

4. When Shawn decided to be an 80's rocker for Halloween

And yes he rocked it very well.

5. When Shawn jokingly reached out to Twitter for support

Omg, what will he look like in a few months.

6. That one time Shawn proved just how relatable he is

It's ok, we both need to work on our sleep game.

7. All the times Shawn proved that he is the biggest fan of muffins

8. And yet more proof of Shawn's obsession

To be fair, we get it.

9. It happens to all of us

Honestly, Shawn can speak to me in any language.

10. That one time he started tweeting in Spanish

At least now we know what Shawn's favorite dinner is, chicken and potatoes.

11. That time Shawn proved he was big brother goals.

We stan a prank king.

12. When Shawn realized he really messed up

It's cool. Camila forgave him.

13. We all have our own rituals

And Shawn makes nothing but bops, so his clearly works.

14. When Shawn let us know he was feeling homesick

Nooo, please come back.

15. When Shawn realized he's actually tall af

Yes, yes you do Shawn.

16. When Shawn realized just how miserable puberty can be

It happens.

17. When Shawn realized you're not actually supposed to eat it

At least he survived.

18. When Shawn's sister really impressed him

That really is a talent.

You Might Also Like