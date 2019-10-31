Shawn Mendes Dresses As 80’s Rock Star with Thick Mustache and Headband for Halloween

From Seventeen

Shawn Mendes may be taken, but that doesn't mean we love him any less. Maybe it's his infectious smile, his amazing music or the fact that he's so open with the Army, but Shawn has a complete hold on our hearts. Since it's impossible to make it to all of his concerts, one simple way to keep up with Shawn is through his social media posts and if you haven't already stalked Shawn on Twitter, you're missing out. It's full of exclusive Shawn content that you definitely need in your life. It probably helps that Shawn is funny af, too. Here's a list of Shawn Mendes's funniest tweets to brighten up your day.

1. That one time Shawn was trying to get in on the trend

How do i do the chipmunk thing on snapchat?? — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 29, 2015

I hope someone helped him out.

2. When Shawn decided to do some self-reflection

Sometimes i think im crazy, im CRAZY OH SO CRAZY! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 6, 2015

Oh, now the song "Crazy" really makes sense.

3. When Shawn shared the selfie he took with an equally adorable being

I met a Quokka !!! pic.twitter.com/LUIo2wTVmp — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 20, 2019

Where can I get one?

4. When Shawn decided to be an 80's rocker for Halloween

80’s baby !!! Happy Halloween!!!!! 🖤❤️🖤 Melbourne thank you for an incredible 3 shows. You are a wonderful place ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uekg54quWy — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 31, 2019

And yes he rocked it very well.

5. When Shawn jokingly reached out to Twitter for support

Growing my hair. Tweeting it so I can’t change my mind! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 1, 2019

Omg, what will he look like in a few months.

6. That one time Shawn proved just how relatable he is

Sleep game sucked last night, today ill have all the coffee again — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 1, 2015

It's ok, we both need to work on our sleep game.

7. All the times Shawn proved that he is the biggest fan of muffins

Cut muffin in half , put light butter on each side place in microwave for 14 seconds ☝️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 6, 2014

8. And yet more proof of Shawn's obsession

Muffins ? Im familiar — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 27, 2014

To be fair, we get it.

9. It happens to all of us

Got up at 3 am today , brain not functioning properly.. Walked on to stage and tried to talk .. Started speaking a different language 😂 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 21, 2014

Honestly, Shawn can speak to me in any language.

10. That one time he started tweeting in Spanish

HOLA ! Yo soy un hombre ! Yo como pollo y papas haha — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 23, 2015

At least now we know what Shawn's favorite dinner is, chicken and potatoes.

11. That time Shawn proved he was big brother goals.

My dad doesn't know how to change his wallpaper. So me and my sister found a picture of a infected toe and now he's stuck with it. LOL — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 22, 2015

We stan a prank king.

12. When Shawn realized he really messed up

I had ONE JOB!!!!! https://t.co/lr7MykRw3S — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 24, 2019

It's cool. Camila forgave him.

13. We all have our own rituals

Bathroom writing is the best kind — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 14, 2015

And Shawn makes nothing but bops, so his clearly works.

14. When Shawn let us know he was feeling homesick

Vegas you're a little too intense for me. Im going back to Canada — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 20, 2015

Nooo, please come back.

15. When Shawn realized he's actually tall af

I have very long legs haha — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 28, 2015

Yes, yes you do Shawn.

16. When Shawn realized just how miserable puberty can be

I just have to be okay with having pimples , i cant fight them.. They r stronger than me — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 2, 2014

It happens.

17. When Shawn realized you're not actually supposed to eat it

I just swallowed toothpaste it tasted bad. — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 20, 2011

At least he survived.

18. When Shawn's sister really impressed him

My sister can lick her elbow. This is insane — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) October 4, 2015

That really is a talent.





You Might Also Like