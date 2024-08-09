Shawn Mendes Releases Music Video for Brand-New Single 'Why Why Why' from Upcoming Fifth Album

The singer-songwriter also released a second song, "Isn't That Enough," from the forthcoming project on Aug. 8

A new Shawn Mendes era is finally underway.

The Canadian singer-songwriter released his new single, "Why Why Why," alongside its music video and a second song, "Isn't That Enough," both from his upcoming fifth album, Shawn, on Aug. 8 — a.k.a. his 26th birthday.

The "Why Why Why" video features Mendes singing along and performing in a barn and a river, intercut with scenes of him performing in an empty venue. It was directed by Anthony Wilson and Connor Brashier.

In the lyrics, Mendes sings of a long-lost love he hoped to have a future with until their relationship ended. "Thought I was about to be a father," he sings in the last verse. "Shook me to the core, I’m still a kid. Sometimes I still cry out for my mother. Why why why? Why why why?"

Shawn Mendes/Youtube Shawn Mendes

"Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough" mark Mendes' first new solo songs since 2023's charity single "What the Hell Are We Dying For?" Meanwhile, Shawn will be his first new album since 2020's Wonder.

The "In My Blood" performer announced his forthcoming body of work earlier this month, unveiling its album cover on social media alongside a video trailer and heartfelt note about the road to making his new material.

"Music really can be medicine," said Mendes at the time. "2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

Anthony Wilson Shawn Mendes

He continued, "Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you."

After thanking his collaborators, friends and family, Mendes directed attention to his fans, "who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving," before adding, "thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me."

In support of the upcoming album, the "Lost in Japan" musician will perform several intimate concerts throughout the United States and United Kingdom from Aug. 8 through Oct. 24.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Shawn Mendes in Beverly Hills in November 2023

See Shawn Mendes' upcoming tour dates below.

Aug. 8 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

Aug. 13 – London, U.K. – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

