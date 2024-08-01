Shawn Mendes shares details of character-defining new album

The 25-year-old Canadian star abruptly quit his planned Wonder World Tour and retreated from the spotlight for the sake of his mental health in 2022. On Wednesday, he announced he will be releasing his fifth album, titled Shawn, in October, marking his major return to music - and hinted the record will be his most personal yet. Sharing the surprise news on Instagram, the singer wrote, "Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was