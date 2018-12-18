Shawn Mendes is Taking a Social Media Break for the Holidays And I Miss Him Already

From Seventeen

Shawn Mendes just announced that he will be taking a social media break and we're already counting down the days for his big return.

After selling out his first stadium show, Shawn posted on his Instagram and Twitter that he'll be leaving for the next couple of weeks for the holiday season.

Taking a bit of a break from social media the next few weeks to be with friends and family. I adore you guys with all my heart! Happy holidays x - Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 17, 2018





After this past year, it's safe to say that Shawn deserves the break. He recently won multiple awards, finished a big festival tour, and just wrapped up the Jingle Ball tour.

2019 will still be a big year for Shawn as he gets ready to go on another world tour, which includes his big hometown show that sold out in minutes, according to Billboard.

Seems like I wake up everyday living something I was dreaming about just a few years ago. I can’t even begin to describe how grateful I am for everything. This insane. Rogers Centre. Sold out. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/naAfLzEUZQ - Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 16, 2018

He is also up for multiple big awards at the 2019 Grammys, the first time he's ever been nominated.

Fans will have a lot to be excited about, especially after he recently announced a new song with Camila Cabello, which will likely be a sequel to their hit "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The two of them hung out during the Jingle Ball tour and have been hinting at working together since the summer.

We can't wait to see what Shawn has up his sleeve next!

