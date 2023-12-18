Shawnee commissioners to vote on 'no sit, no lie' ordinance to keep people off sidewalks

Reuters

(Reuters) -Donald Trump, who predicted three years ago that if Democratic President Joe Biden won the White House in 2020 markets would crash, said on Sunday that stock markets hitting record highs were just making "rich people richer." Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, often took credit for a rising stock market when he was president between 2017 and 2021. In a 2020 debate with Biden, Trump said that if Biden won the election, "the stock market will crash."