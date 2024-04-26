Shawnee residents still cleaning up from March hail storm
Shawnee residents still cleaning up from March hail storm
The Ehattesaht First Nation says a killer whale calf that had been trapped in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon for more than a month is now free after she swam out on her own early Friday morning. The nation said kʷiisaḥiʔis, or Brave Little Hunter, swam over the sandbar and out into open water during high tide around 2:30 a.m. PT. After a long night of feeding kʷiisaḥiʔis and watching the calf play in the lagoon, the nation said, a small group "stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bri
The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.
One of the planet's most natural defenses against climate change and a key element in sustainable products is found in wine bottles around the world. Scientists and engineers say cork has been used to make several products in everyday life, from flooring to insulation, and the process of harvesting it leaves a small carbon footprint. "The tree tells us if we can take or not; you cannot force the cork to come apart," Conceição Santos Silva, a forest engineer, told ABC News last summer while the farmers were working on the trees.
Four years after it stopped processing Middle Eastern crude oil, the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., is thriving — and providing hundreds of well-paying jobs — by making renewable, ready-to-use diesel from animals and vegetable oils.
Photos show the colorful animal and its “elongated” body.
“The question is, are we making it worse? We probably are.”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the
The city of Calgary is offering subsidized rain barrels to help fight drought this summer. Connor O'Donovan explains the many benefits of having a rain barrel in your yard.
Warm-weather lovers are in for a little treat this weekend as above-seasonal temperatures build over southern Ontario, but it comes with a rainy cost
Wildlife authorities and volunteers are trying to save dozens of whales that are stranded on a beach in Western Australia, local media reported on Thursday. The marine animals are stranded at Toby's Inlet near the town of Dunsborough.
“The species is dying faster than they can reproduce.”
A strong ridge of high pressure moves in this weekend, with temperatures soaring into the mid-high 20s accompanied by thunderstorms. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory of the year on Wednesday, a month before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The federal government plans to restore grizzly bears to an area of northwest and north-central Washington, where they were largely wiped out. Plans announced this week by the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service call for releasing three to seven bears a year for five to 10 years to achieve an initial population of 25. The aim is to eventually restore the population in the region to 200 bears within 60 to 100 years.
Japanese automaker Honda is putting $15 billion into their Ontario operations with a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont. with a joint $5 billion coming from the federal and Ontario governments.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon, destroying homes and other structures as the twister tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions. Injuries were reported but it wasn’t yet clear if anyone was killed in the storm. Multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs northwest of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people. Photos on social media showed heavily damaged homes an
OTTAWA — New Canadian data suggest that over a nine-year period between 2012 and 2020, the equivalent of more 15 billion plastic bottles and as many as 14 billion plastic grocery bags became litter in Canada's environment. The data come as Canadian negotiators are at an Ottawa convention centre with peers from 174 other countries trying to hammer out a global agreement to eliminate plastic waste. The numbers are part of a new dataset Statistics Canada compiled to support the federal government's
Canada's farm fields are in the midst of a transformation. As the country rapidly warms from human-caused climate change, farmers are being pushed to reconsider conventional wisdom about what can and can't survive in this northern climate. Crops are getting planted later in the year than ever as killer winter frost delays its arrival in Ontario. Berries in British Columbia devastated by recent climate-driven extreme heat and floods are moving into the controlled climates of vertical farms. A spi
It's small. It's cute. It's the happiest animal on Earth. The quokka earned the title of world's happiest animal because of its "smile."
A dramatic operation to save the lives of more than 100 pilot whales ended in partial success on Thursday after wildlife officials managed to return most of the stranded animals to sea.