Shay Ryan weather update 12/20/24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Latest B.C. storm brings 140 km/h gusts to Vancouver Island amid wind, snow warnings
VANCOUVER — Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.
- The Weather Network
Widespread snow heading to southern Ontario for early Friday
An interesting, wintry setup in southern Ontario on Thursday overnight into Friday could mean higher snowfall totals in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this time around.
- The Weather Network - Video
Widespread snow heading for S. Ontario, who will see the worst of it?
A clipper system is moving into southern Ontario, bringing snowfall to much of the area. Strong winds off the Great Lakes could amplify the totals for some. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
- USA TODAY
Incredible video shows shark feasting on crocodile in Australia
Alice Bedwell said she was at Town Beach in Australia when she recorded dramatic video of the encounter between the two powerful animals.
- The Weather Network
Chinook winds bring a 22-degree shift in just hours in Alberta
Chinook winds were certainly at play this week, bringing big temperatures swings to parts of Alberta
- The Weather Network
Snowfall, cold warnings span the Prairies; 20 cm of snow brings travel risk
Snow will continue to pick up in intensity across the Prairies through Wednesday, threatening as much as 20 cm across some of the harder-hit areas. Driving conditions will be dicey
- CBC
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings issued for large parts of Alberta
Large portions of Alberta are under weather warnings as winter descends over the province. A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada at 4 a.m. MT Wednesday said Edmonton and central and southern Alberta can expect as much as 15 centimetres of snow this morning. Snow is expected to taper off this evening. An extreme cold warning is in effect for all of northern Alberta. Temperatures will moderate later today.Temperatures are expected to hover around –17 C in Edmonton and –14 C in Calgary to
- Robb Report
This Rugged New Off-Road Trailer Was Designed for Sub-Zero Adventures
Mammoth Overland's latest model has a cozy, wool-lined interior with a king-size bed.
- CBC
Highway crews clearing snow after storm dumps up to 20 cm across southern Sask.
The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an
- CBC
Rescue crews free injured explorer from underground cave — again
Italian rescue crews pulled Ottavia Piana to safety Wednesday, 75 hours after she was injured while exploring a cave near the city of Bergamo. The 32-year-old caver had been rescued from the same cave complex once before, when she broke her leg while exploring.
- CNN
California squirrels are eating another rodent for the first time, new study finds
A study reveals the first evidence of California squirrels eating voles. Experts explain why this phenomenon is critical to future behavioral discoveries in animals.
- CBC
Significant snowfall, strong winds could make for hazardous weekend in P.E.I.
Environment Canada's special weather statement for this weekend now includes all three counties on Prince Edward Island. The weather agency issued the statement for Kings and Queens counties Wednesday, but added Prince County to the mix Thursday morning. "Significant snowfall and strong winds [are] likely Friday night into Saturday," the special weather statement reads. An update late Thursday afternoon estimated 15 to 25 centimetres of total snowfall could fall across the province, with maximum
- The Weather Network - Video
Snowfall warnings triggered with travel impacts expected for the Prairies
Snow could complicate travel through the Prairies as an Alberta Clipper moves east. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
- The Conversation
People already live alongside predators in India and Kenya – here’s how it could work in Scotland
Reintroduction of Scotland’s extinct predators could help solve its biodiversity crisis. Examples from India and Kenya show that it is possible to live alongside predators and overcome prejudice.
- The Conversation
How is snow made? An atmospheric scientist describes the journey of frozen ice crystals from clouds to the ground
There are an infinite number of paths an ice crystal can take before you touch it.
- CNN
Wild temperature swings are coming the rest of the year. Here’s what to expect
Topsy turvy temperatures are on the way for millions in the United States in the final days of 2024 as winter struggles to take hold.
- CBC
Nor'easter to roll into Nova Scotia Friday night
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says Saturday is not looking like a great day for travel with significant snowfall in the forecast.
- The Weather Network
Toronto’s frigid weekend could score a surprisingly rare feat
Get ready for a frosty weekend across southern Ontario as temperatures plunge to levels we haven’t seen in nearly two years
- CBC
Saturday snow set to impact pre-Christmas travel
Folks with pre-Christmas travel plans this weekend should be keeping a close eye on the forecast over the next few days. While some uncertainty remains, a significant snowfall is looking likely for most of Nova Scotia, beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday. The storm is set to develop along the eastern seaboard and then move south of the province on Saturday with snow along its northern edge.The snow is set to begin Friday night and continue into Saturday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) The tr
- The Weather Network
Winter solstice is coming: Here's how animals survive the coldest months
The colder months have arrived and for some animals, that means big changes are ahead.