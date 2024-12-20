Shay Ryan weather update 12/20/24

CBC

Large portions of Alberta are under weather warnings as winter descends over the province. A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada at 4 a.m. MT Wednesday said Edmonton and central and southern Alberta can expect as much as 15 centimetres of snow this morning. Snow is expected to taper off this evening. An extreme cold warning is in effect for all of northern Alberta. Temperatures will moderate later today.Temperatures are expected to hover around –17 C in Edmonton and –14 C in Calgary to