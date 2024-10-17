She got a restraining order against her boyfriend. Hours later, he killed her, police say.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. There is also a chat option.

A California woman was killed in a murder-suicide the same day she took out a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, according to authorities.

The 54-year-old woman had gone to the Whittier Courthouse Tuesday and taken out a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend earlier that afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Hugo Reynaga told USA TODAY. The restraining order prevented the 59-year-old man from contacting the victim and her 26-year-old son.

According to the woman’s son, he was in the two-bedroom apartment he shared with his mother around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when he heard a loud crash or sound at the front door, Reynaga said. The ex-boyfriend had kicked the door in and then shot the woman's son in his hip.

The suspect then went into the woman’s room.

“While (the son is) trying to get out of the apartment, he can hear her screaming, and at one point he hears another gunshot,” Reynaga said. “Then his mom stops screaming."

The 26-year-old, barely able to walk, got outside and spoke to deputies. That’s when deputies heard another shot inside the apartment.

“They find both the suspect and the gentleman's mother are both deceased in the apartment,” Reynaga said.

Reynaga said the woman’s son was in stable condition Wednesday.

Deputies had been called to murdered woman’s home 16 times since 2021

Authorities were not releasing the woman’s name as of Thursday morning as deputies were still in the process of notifying her relatives.

Reynaga did confirm that since June, deputies had been called to the woman's apartment seven times involving domestic violence allegations involving the suspect. Reynaga also said that deputies have been called 16 times since 2021 and for those calls, the woman, her son and the suspect were involved.

Reynaga said that when people take out restraining orders, the court will grant the order but will also ask them to take a copy of the restraining order to their local law enforcement agency.

The woman in this case may have had plans to go to the Lakewood Sheriff's Station the next day to drop off a copy of the restraining order, he said.

Reynaga said restraining orders are “only as good as they can be” and “it’s a piece of paper.” People who take out restraining orders have to “be very vigilant” and call the police as soon as they see the person who has been ordered to stay away from them, he said.

“She never made it there because the same day she got it is the same day this incident happened,” he said. “These folks didn't have a chance to do that … He came at 11:30 at night. They didn't see him coming. He kicks the door in, which is kind of like a home invasion. You don't expect it.”

Protective orders and restraining orders

The National Domestic Violence Hotline has numerous resources for victims and their loved ones, including this information on legal help and some of the barriers abuse victims may face.

A protective order is a legal document intended to prohibit your partner from physically coming near you or harming or harassing you, your children, or other loved ones.

You can apply for a protective order at courthouses.

Protective orders may be able to put a stop to physical abuse but they depend on your partner’s adherence to the law and law enforcement’s willingness to enforce the protective order. Psychological abuse is still possible, and a protective order should never replace a safety plan.

Other legal resources

WomensLaw.org has state-by-state information about laws including protective and restraining orders and child custody laws.

Legal Services Corporation is an independent nonprofit established by Congress in 1974 to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans. The Corporation currently provides funding to 134 independent nonprofit legal aid organizations in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territories.

VINE allows crime victims to obtain timely and reliable information about criminal cases and the custody status of offenders 24 hours a day. Victims and other concerned citizens can also register to be notified by phone, email or TTY device.

The National Defense Center for Criminalized Survivors addresses the unique needs of victims of gender-based violence who have been criminalized as a result of their experiences of being abused by providing specialized technical assistance, resources, and support for victims and their defense teams.

Ask a volunteer legal services provider (attorneys who offer free legal services to low-income individuals) or a local advocacy group about actions against your partner for behaviors like criminal assault, aggravated assault, harassment, stalking, or interfering with child custody.

