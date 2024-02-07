She’s had her kittens, now she’s ready for ‘me’ time. Come adopt this playful kitty

Grasshopper

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2

Grasshopper is a nearly 2-year-old retired mama who raised several kittens. She is a bit shy, but has really opened up to her foster mom and enjoys humans once she is comfortable around them.

She’s a very chill and easy cat who is happy to just hang out with her people and follow them around the house. She loves to play with stuffed toys and pipe cleaners. Grasshopper would thrive in a home with patient humans who will give her some time to warm up to them. She would likely benefit from having another cat in her forever home who can help her open up.

To fill out an adoption application, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The rescue organization finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be beloved family pets.