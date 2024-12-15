'She just had this urge to help': Mom of 10's family, friends continue Hamilton blanket drive in her memory

Marilyn Wright says "a lot of people knew Lucy" Robinson, a mother of 10 who was her close friend.

So when Robinson passed away at age 81 earlier this year, she left many lives feeling a bit quieter.

"Oh, she was a character," Wright told CBC Hamilton. "She was tiny framed, but boy, could she go."

Robinson was known for her laughter and jokes, but also liked giving back to her community.

That's why, when Wright was at her funeral and brought up the idea of doing a blanket drive in her memory, her family quickly agreed.

The blanket drive is being organized by Wright and the Silver Voices Seniors group, in partnership with the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre (HRIC). The centre is accepting blankets until Dec. 17 at 34 Ottawa St. N.

"We decided that … we would make her maybe a little bit proud of us and that she did teach us to give back," Wright said.

Originally from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Robinson was part of Michipicoten First Nation and had been living in Hamilton for 36 years. She died on Sept. 25.

"She was always helping someone out in need," said Wright.

The 2 friends bonded over bingo

Wright and Robinson met close to 10 years ago when they bonded over their love for bingo.

The pair didn't make much money off of their "bingo career," but still had fun.

"She used to have this horseshoe. And every time we'd go to bingo, she'd put this horseshoe on the table to bring us good luck," said Wright.

"It very, very rarely ever did."

Robinson was described as funny, spontaneous and adventurous. Her health started declining and she began losing some independence after she broke her ankle in a fall a few years ago.

Relying on others for daily life "wasn't like Lucy," according to Alesha Grant, one of Robinson's over 30 grandchildren.

Robinson, left, who passed away Sept. 25, is shown with Wright, her close friend. (Submitted by Alesha Grant)

In 2023, despite her declining health, Robinson organized a blanket drive for the HRIC to distribute ones to those in need.

"Seems like she knew maybe her time was coming and she just wanted to do one last hurrah, get out there and try to make a difference," Grant said.

Robinson put two of her children to work and had them pick up blankets from family and friends she personally called to ask for a donation.

"She just had this urge to help," said Grant.

Family hopes blanket drive becomes yearly tradition

Grant said her grandmother used to call her every day, asking for a favour or just for "talking or gossiping."

"It seems quiet now," she said.

She remembers her long road trips with Robinson the most, and said she was always on the go.

Her and her mother, Iona Virta, hope the blanket drive becomes a yearly tradition.

"It's just something that she loved to do that we can do for her [now]," said Virta.

Robinson loved second-hand shopping and had her own thrift store, according to Grant, calling her "kind of a hoarder."

Robinson, middle, is shown with four of her 10 children. (Submitted by Alesha Grant)

Near the end of her life, she used shopping as an activity to share with her family, said Grant.

"She loved Giant Tiger," said Wright.

"I'm surprised that Giant Tiger hasn't had to lay people off for the reduction of sales since Lucy Robinson is not able to go in there and buy stuff there."

Robinson also had lots of great-grandchildren. Her partner, Al, passed away around six years ago, according to Wright.

"He used to treat her like gold," said Wright.

"I knew when I saw her at her wake that she's at peace, she's happy now because she's with Al."