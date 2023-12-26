She lost her husband to cancer. Her wish for their kids is happiness — and a computer

For Miami Gardens mother of three Yolande Williams, the holiday season is about family. “It’s about just being around family, to be healthy, have fun, and enjoy our family. Regardless of what you have or don’t have.”

Williams, 38, works part-time as a cashier to make sure she can spend as much time as possible with her kids Brandon, 14; Ethan, 10; and Zariana, 8. While she has other family members in the area, they do not keep in touch. Her three kids are all the family she knows.

Williams is a widow and single parent. Ethan has several learning, behavioral, and speech disabilities that require him to receive multiple support services.

Because of Ethan’s need to meet with several specialists on a regular basis, Williams cannot work a full-time job.

She hopes Wish Book can help with getting a computer for her children that will reflect their growing interest in technology.

“I want them to be happy,” she said. “They’re doing coding in school, I just want them to focus on school. If I can get them a computer that can support them in their schoolwork for coding, it’s fine with me. I just want them to be happy.”

Williams emigrated to Miami from Tortuga Island, Haiti, in 1998 and always dreamed of seeing the city’s pristine beaches, hoping for a Christmas better than the ones she knew as a young girl growing up in Haiti. After she had her three kids, Christmas had a new meaning for Williams. Choosing joy had never been more important to her.

“When I had my kids, I learned what Christmas is really about,” she said. “It’s not about the gift, it’s about the choice. I never had what they called Christmas for myself.”

Since Williams’ husband died of lung cancer in 2019, times have been challenging. The loss of income made the family turn to public aid. Zariana was 3 when her father died and never got to know him.

Gale S. Nelson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, is aware of the importance of mentoring for the Williams children.

“At Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, we exist to support and be present for all families regardless of socioeconomic status,” he said. “We deem it so important to provide mentorship for our children. We want to pay basic needs to our families that sometimes need food, shelter.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters, which nominated the Williams family for Wish Book, works with families like theirs to ensure children of all backgrounds can have beautiful holidays. “We want to make sure our community recognizes the relevance for all children. That includes helping children that feel lonely and need emotional support,” Nelson said.

The joy Williams gets from raising her children and making sure their holiday is special is priceless. A recent moment when Ethan showed off artistic skills brought a smile to her face and reminded her of why family matters.

“My 10-year-old was watching some LEGO cartoon characters and started drawing every single picture,” she said. “He started drawing the whole thing. Looking at the drawing, it was like he was right there in the TV. He came and said, ‘Mommy, I have something to show you.’ ”

How to help

To help this Wish Book nominee and the more than 100 other nominees who are in need this year:

▪ To donate, use the coupon found in the newspaper or pay securely online through www.MiamiHerald.com/wishbook

▪ For more information, call 305-376-2906 or email Wishbook@MiamiHerald.com

▪ The most requested items are often laptops and tablets for school, furniture, and accessible vans

▪ Read all Wish Book stories on www.MiamiHerald.com/wishbook

