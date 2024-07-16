"She Said Something Absolutely Chilling": Stephen Colbert Was Disturbed By This Part Of Marjorie Taylor Greene's RNC Speech

Late Show host Stephen Colbert began Monday night’s show from behind his desk with an appeal for civility after this weekend’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“My immediate reaction when I saw this on Saturday were horror at what was unfolding, relief that Donald Trump had lived and frankly grief for my beautiful country,” he said.

Colbert appealed for calm.

“Our job as American citizens is to reject violence and violent rhetoric in this time of crisis, however hard we want to fight for our ideas,” he said, calling violence “the last refuge of the incompetent.”

Then, he took on Day One of the Republican National Convention, promising to talk about ideas and even deliver some fart jokes.

Colbert looked at some of the day’s speakers, including conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“She said something absolutely chilling,” Colbert said, then rolled footage of Greene calling Trump “the leader America deserves.”

“Why?” Colbert shot back. “Did we run over a witch’s cat? Did someone make a wish on a cursed chicken foot?”

Check it out in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.