‘She has what it takes.’ NC Gov. Roy Cooper, a possible VP pick, endorses Kamala Harris

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan
·2 min read

News of the Democratic presidential race moved swiftly on Sunday. Within hours, President Joe Biden dropped out, then endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. Then Harris said she will work to be the nominee — and the endorsements that quickly followed from Democrats included North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper himself could end up being Harris’ choice for a running mate, if she wins the nomination.

Here’s what Cooper said Sunday evening about Harris, endorsing her candidacy for the very top of the ticket:

“Kamala Harris should be the next President. I’ve known (her) going back to our days as AGs, and she has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity. I look forward to campaigning for her as we work to win NC up and down the ticket,” Cooper wrote.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with Vice President Kamala Harris looking on during Vice President Harris’ trip to Durham’s historic Black Wall Street district on Friday March 1, 2024.

Cooper took the stage before Harris at her two visits to North Carolina this month, praising her and her work, both in Greensboro and Fayetteville.

Cooper on Biden

Earlier in the day, Cooper’s praised Biden’s accomplishments. Cooper has long been a supporter of the Biden-Harris administration, and has been widely expected to join it in some capacity if they had won reelection. Now it could end up being a Harris-Cooper ticket.

“President Biden has cemented his place among our nation’s finest Presidents. When our democracy faced danger, President Biden stood strong as the rarest type of leader who could help us forge ahead with a vision to repair our country’s soul,” Cooper said in an emailed statement on Sunday afternoon.

Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper join each other on stage after speeches on heath care during a campaign stop at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

He went on to praise Biden for being able to “pass transformative legislation that will benefit our economy, our families, and our country for generations to come.

“Just as impactful as the laws he passed, though, is his ability to listen to everyday people, related to their struggles, and give them hope. I’m deeply grateful to call President Joe Biden my friend, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his service to our great nation,” Cooper said.

