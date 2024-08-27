“She Taught Love” Trailer: Arsema Thomas and Darrell Britt-Gibson Shine in Romantic First Look (Exclusive)

Taissa Farmiga, Alexander Hodge, D'Arcy Carden and Edwin Lee Gibson also star in the film, out Sept. 27

Arsema Thomas and Darrell Britt-Gibson strike up an unforgettable romance in She Taught Love.



The new film, written by Britt-Gibson and directed by Nate Edwards, debuts Sept. 27, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look, including the emotional trailer.

Britt-Gibson stars as Frank Cooper, an actor known for a prestigious TV series called The Street who is now "coasting through life distracting himself with women, booze and blow, while auditioning to play stereotypical gang members and drug dealers," per a synopsis.

But, as the synopsis teases, the "minute he meets Mali Waters (Thomas), a sports agent living for the present, his whole world changes."

Courtesy of Andscape "She Taught Love"

"Despite their own worst instincts, Mali and Frank are inescapably drawn to one another," the synopsis continues. "As Mali is forced to face her own mortality, the clock begins to tick. The two must learn to rely on each other, choosing to love and live for the moment, even if that's all they get."

The rest of the cast includes American Horror Story star Taissa Farmiga, Insecure star Alexander Hodge, The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden and The Bear star Edwin Lee Gibson.

Courtesy of Andscape "She Taught Love"

Britt-Gibson tells PEOPLE of his inspiration for the film, "Growing up, too many movies I saw depicted weak women, wanting and needing to be saved by a man. Personally, I just don’t know weak women — in fact, women have saved my life."

"So I set out to tell a story that put women, and specifically a powerful Black woman, in the lead," he continues. "This film is my love letter to all of the beautiful, creative, resilient super-heroines who’ve shaped me along the way. I’m beyond excited to finally be able to share this sneak peek with the world."

Courtesy of Andscape "She Taught Love"

Says Edwards, "Before we started shooting, we had so many talks about style, tone, vision, and so many plans about how everything should look. But what’s beautiful about filmmaking is letting the movie show itself to you."

"Just as in life, the moment you start planning, God starts laughing. I wanted to remember to have fun and enjoy the moment, take some time realize that each step of the process is a piece of my lifelong dream playing out," adds the director. "Understanding that this story is bigger than an individual."

"We had an obligation to do our best to tell this story authentically, and my goal was to do that in the most elegant way possible," he adds. "I’m honored to be able to share a sneak peek into this love story. We need it now more than ever."

Courtesy of Andscape "She Taught Love"

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story breakout Thomas says, "It’s like pinching yourself and realizing, 'Yes, you’re awake!' "

"We made this to share with people. It’s a love letter and it’s like the envelope has just been sent, now we wait for Sept. 27, when that letter gets delivered," she tells PEOPLE.

Courtesy of Andscape

She Taught Love comes from Andscape, a Black content studio from The Walt Disney Company and ESPN that "explores the depth of Black identity through its power in sports and culture."

Andscape's other projects include Hip-Hop and the White House, Cypher, Breakin’ on the One and Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story.

She Taught Love is in select theaters and on Hulu Sept. 27.

