Sheck Wes Denies Justine Skye's Abuse Allegations; Justine Responds

Sheck Wes has responded to abuse allegations from Justine Skye.

"I've chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse," Sheck said in a tweet late Monday, the same day Skye named him as "my abuser" and further accused him of stalking her friends. "But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody." At the time of this writing, he had not mentioned Justine Skye by name.

Sheck also denied the allegations in an Instagram Live update. "I never hit any woman at all . . . Just leave me out of all of this," he said.

Justine Skye previously called Sheck Wes "pathetic" Monday, further claiming that he and his team were trying to spread "lies" about her. "Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me you wouldn't be in this situation and you just keep making it worse," she said.

Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

You’re pathetic... and all the people defending you, ya whole bitch ass label.. everyone. You spreading lies about me. Moral of the story is, if you never put your hands on me.. you wouldn’t be in this situation and you just keep making it worse. — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Earlier this year, lyrics from GoldLink's "Justine's Interlude" were interpreted as being about the allegations against Sheck Wes:

I'm tired of hearin' 'bout if this n***a put hands on you

GoldLink and Justine Skye are currently in a relationship.

Shortly after Sheck Wes responded, Justine Skye replied by sharing a clip of Sheck Wes stepping over a fence. She claims he attacked her in this incident. She also shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between her and Chase B, a DJ who works closely with Travis Scott and is an associate of Sheck Wes and Cactus Jack.

I literally have footage of you jumping over the fence of my crib to attack me Sheck... your lies are even more disrespectful https://t.co/1idhM1p6Ue — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Are you going to lie now and say this is not you too? pic.twitter.com/yGyEmIr3WN — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

All your friends know what happened pic.twitter.com/ojG2ODugmY — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Skye's tweets prompted further denial from Sheck Wes, who asked the singer to show her bruises from the incident. "I never hit you!" he wrote.

Show us your bruises not me hopping the fence to get my shit back Justine , — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Ask my real girlfriend — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

I never hit you ! — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff . Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman . — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

Justine Skye offered context to the video after Sheck claimed she "refused" to give him back his belongings. She also detailed another alleged incident. "Did you forget about the time you launched my phone across the room at the Montrose hotel, slapped me in the face with money saying 'get a new one bitch,'" she wrote. "The two hotel security guards holding you back from attacking me while I ran away. The cops coming."

Refused? THIS specific incident was BECAUSE I was trying to give you your things... you decided to react violently and irrational because you “are a grown ass man and I’m not going to disrespect you” because I put them in garbage bags for you to pick up. https://t.co/c1Z5vZitG3 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Did you forget about the time you launched my phone across the room at the Montrose hotel, slapped me in the face with money saying “get a new one bitch”, the two hotel security guards holding you back from attacking me while I ran away. The cops coming... https://t.co/c1Z5vZitG3 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

