Sheck Wes Removed From MLS Ad Campaign Following Abuse Allegations

Sheck Wes has been dropped as a spokesperson for Major League Soccer after allegations of abuse surfaced earlier this week.

The "Mo Bamba" rapper was set to appear in an ad campaign called "Our Soccer" that also featured artists like Prince Royce and DJ TOKiMONSTA. While the ads featuring the latter two went live, Sheck's contribution was unaired.

“In light of the recent news regarding Sheck Wes, he is no longer part of the campaign,” the professional soccer league said in a statement shared with USA Today.

The allegations that led MLS to pull his endorsement came from Wes' ex-girlfriend Justine Skye. On Feb. 10, Skye tweeted that Wes is an abuser. "You beat women. You hit your girl before me and you'll do it again," she wrote.

Skye also accused Wes of stalking her and sending a group of his friends to attack her. "Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends," she wrote. "Two cars full of n***as while he sat in the car like a bitch."

Wes responded on Feb. 12, saying he has never hit any woman.

"I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse," he wrote. "But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody."

Skye shared a video of Wes jumping over a fence as evidence that he stalked and harassed people. Wes says he was attempting to retrieve some belongings and that the clip wasn't proof of stalking or assault.

Either way, the situation nearly immediately got to be a bit too much for MLS.

