Shed Seven review – enduring Britpoppers are still going for gold

Shed Seven were plucky Britpop underdogs who notched up 15 Top 40 hits, though their success was certainly eclipsed by Blur, Oasis and Pulp. The chances of them scoring two No 1 albums within a calendar year three decades later must have seemed as likely as singer Rick Witter landing on the moon, but 30 years after their debut, this year’s chart-topping A Matter of Time and orchestrated collection Liquid Gold made them only the 20th act to achieve this feat since the charts started in 1952.

“We’ve joined an elite,” grins Witter. “The Beatles, the Jam, Queen … and Blue.” Chuckles all round, but Witter’s self-effacing quip recognises that his band’s enduring outsider status has made them tremendously relatable. Moments later, when he sings High Hopes – about determinedly keeping going despite setbacks and knockdowns – there’s barely a hand in the audience that isn’t raised in the air.

The York band’s remarkable year makes this anniversary tour an unexpected victory lap, for which they have been thoroughly rebooted. There are computerised visuals, additional musicians, occasional orchestrations and guest appearances from Happy Mondays’ singer Rowetta and (on video screen) the Libertines’ Peter Doherty, for lovely misfit anthem Throwaways. Paul Banks is a better guitarist now than then, although Shed Seven haven’t entirely gone ultra-professional. Their ageless frontman manages to introduce the wrong song, admitting he misread the setlist: “It’s very dark up here!”

Unusually for a band of this vintage, the show isn’t all about nostalgia. There are seven songs from A Matter of Time – the fizzy Talk of the Town and wistful Let’s Go Dancing nestle more than comfortably alongside Going for Gold, Ocean Pie, et al.

The last third of the show is a stream of sing-songs. Chasing Rainbows, sung louder than any of them, has more poignancy nowadays but there’s a lovely moment in the beautifully reflective new Starlings. “I’d trade my life if I could do it all again,” sings Witter, but he doesn’t need to trade anything, because his band are relishing their unlikely second act.

• Shed Seven play Cardiff University, 15 November, then touring.