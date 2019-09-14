Shediac sailor Belliveau 'really enjoys the competition'

Despite some ups and downs in her races over four days of competition, sailor Alyssa Belliveau is still smiling from ear to ear.

Belliveau and Mark Bridges, a member of the board of directors with the Able Sail program in Shediac, N.B., spent the week at the Mobility Cup Regatta in Ottawa.

Belliveau placed 12th overall in the gold fleet. She placed sixth in two races.

"She really enjoys the competition," said Bridges, calling Belliveau a hard worker who always gives her best.

The Shediac program makes recreational and instructional sailing accessible to people of all ages with disabilities including physical, emotional, mental or intellectual.

It's the sixth time competing in the event for Belliveau. Bridges said she has placed in the top five in previous competitions.

"This year competition was fierce," Bridges said of the 16 sailors taking part in the gold fleet.

Belliveau's results were not what she may have wanted and there were some equipment issues.

"It was truly an international event," said Bridges. "We have several sailors from the states and they practise hard so they come here ready to compete."

As a result, Bridges said the competition was stronger than in previous years, which he said is positive development overall.

Program expanding

Not only does Belliveau sail and compete, she also works as a summer student for the Shediac Able Sail program.

"She's an important part of our summer operations and she's really taken on a leadership role in working with the staff and the board as well," said Bridges.

He said participation in the local program is increasing with about 400 people taking part.

The increased participation has been aided by new equipment acquired through grants. The equipment allowed nine quadriplegics and others with neck injuries to experience sailing for the first time.

"We truly have had an exceptional year."