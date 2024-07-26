Sheep rescued by firefighters after sinking in bog

A flock of sheep has been rescued by firefighters after sinking in a bog.

The 12 sheep were found stranded in the deep muddy bog off Cold Harbour Lane, Lee, near Romsey shortly before midday on Thursday.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews arrived to find some of the stranded sheep "struggling to keep their heads above the surface".

Specialist animal rescue firefighters from Winchester released the animals, which were all taken to recover and rest in their barn.

