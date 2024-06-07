Sheep-shearing shortage identified in Jersey

Mike Hewson said he has been shearing sheep in Jersey for about 10 years but plans to retire soon [BBC]

A sheep shearer has said more people are needed in the trade in Jersey.

Mike Hewson has been visiting Jersey to shear sheep for the last decade, and is planning to retire in the coming years.

He said he shears between 200 to 250 sheep himself each time he visits.

Mr Hewson said there is a local man who shears the loaghtan sheep that graze the north coast, but at least one more worker was needed.

'Worthwhile'

He explained the process requires two days of training and then shadowing a shearer until they "develop the skill".

"There's more sheep on the island, especially up the north coast where there's a chap does them himself," Mr Hewson said.

He said hundreds of people go through the training in Britain, but only about 50 end up seeing it through to actually shearing.

“In the UK you’re charging about £2 a sheep or something so if you have only got two or three in someone’s back garden that’s hardly going to pay for you going there.”

He said there had to be over 100 animals on each farm or homestead to make it "worthwhile".

Mike Hewson said the wool in the UK goes to British wool and they market it for the farmers [BBC]

Mr Hewson said there was no real market on the island for wool as only a few people spin, which coverts the strands into yarn for sewing or knitting.

He added some people use it for "mulching round trees" and "keep the weeds down", but much of it was "thrown away".

"It's such a shame," he said.

