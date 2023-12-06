Sheet Harbour emergency services drive collects coats, food and cash

SHEET HARBOUR — A clothing and food drive in partnership with emergency services has met with success for a third consecutive year in Sheet Harbour.

Sheet Harbour RCMP collected gently used winter clothing from Nov. 13 to Dec. 1. Police also partnered with EHS to stuff an ambulance with food on Dec. 2.

The donations were provided to the Gerald Hardy Memorial Society and Rainbow Food bank.

“If anyone in the area is in need of a coat, they can contact us,” said executive director Kerrylou Beyea in an interview with The Journal on Nov. 25.

In a statement on Dec. 4, Beyea said 50 to 75 coats are available along with other winter footwear accessories. She said approximately 300 pounds of food was collected, in addition to more than $600 in donations.

"I want to thank everyone for the drive. We couldn't provide these services without such an amazing community,” Beyea said in the emailed statement.

The food bank provides monthly boxes in addition to Christmas hampers.

Beyea said the support comes as demand for food is increasing.

“You see families you haven't seen before,” she said.

Luke Ettinger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal