Sheets of Rain Create Perfect Rainbow Conditions in San Angelo

Rainbows were spotted near San Angelo, Texas, on May 12, after severe storm system brought gusts reaching 60 mph and large hail.

Footage captured by Chad Casey on Sunday shows rain against grey skies and a full rainbow arching over Highway 67, southwest of the city.

The National Weather Service said that the storm system would continue to track south-east across the region but was not likely to become severe. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful