Sheffield landmark Abbeydale Picture House to close immediately

Abbeydale Picture House once had a ballroom and a billiards hall in the basement

A former Sheffield cinema dating back over a century is to close immediately, it has been announced.

The decision to shut Abbeydale Picture House comes after a charity warned it was at risk of collapse if money was not secured for repairs.

Creative Arts Development Space (CADS) said it had not taken the decision to close the building "lightly".

The charity, which had been trying to save the building, said it hoped "one day to reopen" it.

The building, on London Road, was the largest and most luxurious cinema in Sheffield when it opened on 20 December 1920.

It had a ballroom and billiards hall in the basement, plus a lounge and café above the entrance and could seat 1,560 people in the cinema.

It closed in the 1970s and was used as a furniture showroom for several years, but was disused from 1991.

In the early 2000s, a restoration project started to bring the venue back into use and it reopened in 2008 with a new stage.

However, two years ago an unsafe ceiling was found, which left the auditorium inoperable and in need of urgent repairs.

It was placed on the annual Theatres at Risk Register compiled by the Theatres Trust body in January.

'Numerous challenges'

CADS said despite "exploring multiple avenues for funding and support, the necessary resources to secure and repair the building have remained elusive".

The charity said the closure also included the Speakeasy Bar and Fly Tower- two venues operating in the building.

Steve Rimmer, CADS board director and founder, said: "Throughout this journey, we have faced numerous challenges in our quest to preserve this significant piece of Sheffield's heritage."

He said while the venue was closing, it was important to emphasise the charity was not leaving and its tenancy agreement remained in place.

"We are committed to continuing our mission of restoring the Abbeydale Picture House for future generations, ensuring its legacy and the cultural enrichment it brings to Sheffield.

Story continues

"However, we can't afford to self-fund a loss-making venue at this time."

Mr Rimmer added: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Sheffield community, our supporters, and partners who have stood by us.

"This chapter may be pausing, but our commitment to Sheffield's arts and cultural landscape is as strong as ever."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.