Sheffield Millhouses Parkrun cancelled

A Parkrun event in Sheffield was cancelled at short notice because a man was thought to have tried to climb on to a nearby railway line.

Millhouses Parkrun said the man was initially helped by its parkrun volunteers at about 08:45 GMT on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said he was then taken to hospital.

The Millhouses Parkrun Facebook page thanked runners and volunteers, and said the man was now in "safe hands".

"Thank you to parkrunners and volunteers for your understanding and help," it said.

A police statement said : "We were called today to reports of concern for the safety of a man at Millhouses Park in Sheffield.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.