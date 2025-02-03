Boy, 15, dies and teenager arrested after stabbing at Sheffield school

A teenage boy has been detained after a stabbing at All Saints Catholic School in Sheffield (Google Maps )

A teenager has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

Officers were called to All Saints Catholic High School at 12.17pm after receiving reports of a stabbing, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead.

Speaking outside the force’s headquarters Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “It is with great sadness that I share with you today, a teenager has died following the stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today, our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the whole school community.”

She added that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield speaking at the force's headquarters (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Granville Road is closed from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, while people are being urged to avoid the area.

It is the second time that the school has gone into lockdown in a week.

According to reports, on January 29 headteacher Sean Pender sent a message to parents, saying: “The reason for the lockdown was due to threatening behaviour between a small number of students where threats were made of physical violence.”

Assistant Chief Constable Butterfield went on: “We know that what has happened will cause significant distress and concern.

“I would like to reassure you that our officers will remain on scene and in the local area to offer reassurance to parents, staff and local residents as our investigation continues.

“Although we are in the early stages of our inquiries, we are working at pace to build a full picture of how this tragedy has unfolded.

South Yorkshire Police have urged people to avoid speculation (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“We urge you to be mindful that there are loved ones at the centre of this and they are grieving the profound loss of a teenage boy in the most devastating of circumstances.

“We would therefore ask you to avoid speculation and the sharing of online content which could be distressing to them and detrimental to our investigation.

“We urge anyone with any information that they believe can assist us to get in touch.”

A 2023 Ofsted report rated the school, which had 1,398 pupils at the time, as “good”.

Inspectors found that most pupils behaved well, and they said “a strong ethos of warmth and respect pervades this school”.

A manager of a community centre near to the school said there has been an increase in crime in the area.

Amaan Ahmed, one of the managers at Castle Asian Community Trust and Mosque in nearby Norfolk Road, told the PA news agency: “This area has seen an increase in crime recently. Cars are being stolen and vandalised, there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour – it is quite rampant in the area.

“It is concerning, especially being a community centre.

“We provide facilities for people to pray and we have children who are afraid. We are very saddened to hear the news from the school.”