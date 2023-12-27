Sheffield Virgin Media customers lose TV and internet over Christmas

Virgin Media said most people had their services restored by Christmas Eve

A number of Virgin Media customers in Sheffield spent Christmas without internet or TV services after an issue with damaged fibres, the supplier said.

The "massive outage" affected those in S8, including Woodseats, Norton Lees and Meresbrook, from 21 December.

Virgin Media said most people had their services restored by Christmas Eve but "a small number" were affected until about midday on Wednesday.

The firm apologised, saying all services had now been restored.

Okay so we've had a massive outage in the S8 area over the holiday period, I don't currently know what the issue is but with the level of cases this has raised, it is indicating that there may be a cable break at a part of the network which is what is causing these issues. — Virgin Media 🐐 (@virginmedia) December 27, 2023

Ann Hirst was one of those affected. She said "hundreds" of people were left without TV and internet services.

She said: "It has affected a lot of the Woodseats area, a lot of Meresbrook and a lot of Norton Lees. We are all in the S8 postcode.

"It was so frustrating because there is no way to contact Virgin Media, and you had to use your own phone data to get in touch with them.

"Ours was off for three days, but it came back on at about 5pm yesterday."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.