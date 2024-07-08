Sheinbaum proposes returning to ‘no re-election’ of legislators in México

(En español abajo)

México’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum presented the constitutional reform initiative for the non-re-election of deputies and senators on July 3, which she is about to send to congress, along with other reforms she is promoting, less than 100 days before the change of government.

At a press conference, Sheinbaum stated that the change in the law decided during the presidency of former President Felipe Calderón (2006-12), which allowed for the re-election of legislators, “was not based on the people’s demand for re-election.”

“The people of México do not want re-election, and we saw this during the pre-campaign and the campaign,” said the president elect, who will take office on Oct. 1.

Senator-elect Ernestina Godoy, the incoming head of the Legal Counsel’s Office in Sheinbaum’s administration, explained that the initiative’s document will be sent to the Interior Ministry to be presented to congress, along with the rest of the reforms promoted by the outgoing government of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We are returning to what was the slogan of the Mexican Revolution, which is ‘effective suffrage, no re-election,’ in our history, and at some point, this was disregarded, and Dr. Sheinbaum decided to return and take up the essence of the 1917 Constitution,” Godoy indicated.

In México, the constitution prohibits the re-election of the president.

The future legal advisor summarized the initiative’s content, which includes articles 59, 116, and 122 of the constitution, to eliminate the re-election of deputies and senators, a change proposed by Calderón in 2009.

“Senators and Deputies to the Congress of the Union shall not be re-elected for the term following their mandate,” read the proposed text of Article 59.

In addition, Godoy presented reforms to Article four of the Constitution to introduce pensions for women aged 60 to 64 and scholarships for students, which Sheinbaum maintained as a promise throughout her campaign.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the reform aims to “reclaim what historically was” and specified that “apart from this, there is the electoral reform, but that will come next.”

Sheinbaum propone volver a la “no reelección” de legisladores en México

La presidenta electa de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, presentó el 3 de julio la iniciativa de reforma constitucional para la no reelección de diputados y senadores, que está por enviar al Congreso, junto con el resto de reformas que impulsa el Ejecutivo, a menos de 100 días del cambio de gobierno.

En conferencia de prensa, Sheinbaum afirmó que el cambio en la ley que se decidió en el sexenio del expresidente Felipe Calderón (2006-12), que dio luz verde para los legisladores, “no estaba sustentada en una demanda del pueblo ciudadana de que hubiera reelección”.

“El pueblo de México no quiere reelección, y eso lo vimos en la precampaña, en la campaña (…) Entonces, solamente estamos retomando lo que dice la gente y poniéndolo en la Constitución, regresando a la Constitución a su redacción original”, aseguró la próxima mandataria, quien tomará posesión el próximo 1 de octubre.

La senadora electa, Ernestina Godoy, próxima titular de la Consejería Jurídica en el gobierno de Sheinbaum, detalló que el oficio con la iniciativa será enviado a la Secretaría de Gobernación para que después se presente ante el Congreso, junto con el resto de reformas que impulsa el gobierno saliente del presidente actual, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Estamos regresando a lo que fue el lema de la revolución mexicana, que es ‘sufragio efectivo, no reelección’, en nuestra historia, y que en algún momento se faltó a esto y decide la doctora regresar y retoma la esencia de la Constitución del (19)17”, indicó Godoy.

En México, está prohibida expresamente en la Constitución la reelección presidencial.

La futura consejera jurídica expuso el contenido de la iniciativa, que abarca los artículos 59, 116 y 122 constitucionales, para eliminar la reelección de los Diputados y Senadores, cambio propuesto por Calderón en 2009.

“Las personas Senadoras y Diputadas al Congreso de la Unión no podrán ser reelectas para el periodo inmediato posterior al ejercicio de su mandato”, señala el texto propuesto en el Artículo 59.

Por otro lado, Godoy presentó las iniciativas al artículo 4 Constitucional para introducir las pensiones a mujeres de 60 a 64 años, y las becas a estudiantes, que Sheinbaum mantuvo como promesa a lo largo de su campaña.

Sheinbaum indicó que la reforma busca “retomar lo que históricamente fue” y precisó que “aparte está la reforma electoral, que ya vendrá después”.

“Hay diputados que participan en una legislatura, después dejan su legislatura y tienen la posibilidad de -en otra ocasión- vuelven a competir, el asunto es la reelección directa, y ahí la gran mayoría del pueblo de México no está de acuerdo con ella, y entre otras cosas, porque funcionó mucho tiempo así y la gente no quiere la reelección”, sostuvo la futura gobernante.