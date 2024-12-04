Shelling renewed at famine-stricken camp in Sudan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Shelling renewed at the famine-stricken Zamzam displacement camp on Wednesday, after a lull the previous day in attacks by the Rapid Support Forces, according to activists and medics.

Seven people were injured after shells were fired at the densely populated camp that holds at least half a million people, medical aid agency MSF said.

The al-Fashir resistance committee also said that shelling had begun on Wednesday morning. The RSF, which is fighting the army for control of nearby al-Fashir, state capital of North Darfur state, had begun attacking the camp on Sunday and Monday.

More than 2,000 people had fled as a result of those attacks according to the International Organisation for Migration.

In August, global food security experts declared that Zamzam was experiencing famine. Since then, the World Food Programme has been able to deliver some food aid but on Wednesday said additional deliveries had been disrupted.

“The attacks could delay the arrival of WFP aid convoys that are en route to the camp. Such deliveries are the only way to turn the tide of famine,” the agency said in a statement.

“WFP is extremely concerned for the safety of civilians in the camp and our partners on ground.”

