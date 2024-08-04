Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce responds to missing 100m semi-final hours after ‘rule change’ mix-up

Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has expressed her “disappointment” after missing the women’s 100m final at Paris 2024 and pulling out moments before the semi-finals.

No immediate reason was revealed for the Jamaican’s absence when it was announced on the scoreboard at the Stade de France moments before the semi-final battle with Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred.

The shock news came several hours after footage spread on social media of the 37-year-old arguing with officials after being blocked from entering a warm-up track.

Fraser-Pryce could be heard saying “they've changed the rules, we always come through this gate”.

The Jamaica team said on its social media site that Fraser-Pryce was eventually allowed in, with chef de mission Ian Kelly later confirming to Reuters that her withdrawal was due to injury after reports surfaced that it had been because she was denied entry to the venue.

The sprinter has since responded to her withdrawal by releasing a statement on social media, though her future in the sport is now uncertain.

“It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment,” she said.

“I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I am truly blessed to have had the steadfast support of my fans since my Olympic debut in 2008.

“The support of my fans, my country, and the larger community has rooted me in immense gratitude that has sustained me throughout my career.

“With every step and win, you all have been there for me. My faith has always affirmed my trust in my journey. Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day.”

While Jackson’s teammate Lanae-Tava Thomas admitted she was sad after her two teammates withdrew over the last 24 hours.

"I just got the news five minutes ago, everybody has their problems. People can be tired, everything is accomplished off this one meet, certain situations happen. It is what it is, me and Nisha, I think we can do it.

“I felt the responsibility when I got on the team. It’s sad, especially for Shelly, because it’s her last Olympics, she won’t be able to participate. It sucks. She’s keeping high spirits and making sure we’re not affected by it. She needs her space right now.

Alfred, from Saint Lucia, would go on to win the final in a stunning time of 10.72secs, beating Richardson into silver, with fellow Team USA track star Melissa Jefferson in the bronze position.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica looks at the score after competing in the Women’s 100m Round 1 heats (EPA)

Fraser-Pryce has a total of eight Olympic medals, including gold in the 4x100 at the Tokyo Games in 2021. She also has 16 medals at world championships, including five titles in the 100, the most recent of which came in 2022.

Her departure meant that the three Jamaicans who swept the podium in Tokyo all missed the final. That is after 2020 champion Elaine Thompson-Herah shut down her season earlier this year with an Achilles tendon injury.

Julien Alfred celebrates with the Saint Lucian flag (Getty Images)

While bronze medalist Shericka Jackson announced this week that she was focusing on the 200.

Reuters contributed to this report