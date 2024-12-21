Shelter KC holiday party has big impact for homeless community
Friday was Shelter KC’s 4th annual Christmas at the Crossroads, a holiday celebration for those who may have found themselves at a crossroads in life.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card drama has captured the attention of royal fans everywhere, with the family’s chosen photographer, Will Warr, breaking his silence. See details.
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season
Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
WARNING: This article contains explicit details of sexual assaults and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. In September, as the mass rape trial that has shocked people around the world was just beginning, Gisèle Pelicot said she wanted people to know her name. And now that all 51 men charged in connection with the drugging, rape and sexual assault of Gisèle have been found guilty by a French court, we can know theirs.One of those men was Pelicot'
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
"I don’t believe for a second that this woman is going into labor,” Louisville Police Lt. Caleb Stewart said, before the woman later gave birth
An image on Google Street View that appears to show a man stuffing a body into the trunk of a car has provided Spanish authorities a breakthrough in a year-long missing person investigation, The New York Times reports. On Wednesday, the National Police announced that it had arrested two people last month in connection with the disappearance and death of an unnamed man who went missing in the country's northern province of Soria over a year ago. One of the detained individuals, a woman, is said t
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
Two men are charged after an incident at Manchester Airport, but no officers will face charges.
MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — A car plowed into a busy outdoor Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 60 others in what authorities called a deliberate attack.
"His comment hurt, but I tried to ignore it to avoid ruining the moment," the woman wrote on Reddit, adding that "unfortunately, it didn't stop there"
Netflix has released six holiday movies this year, including "Our Little Secret" and "Carry-On." See which ones are worth your time.
A Calgary man who killed his drug-dealing boss pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.Tarek Sharples, 47, fatally shot Jamie O'Leary, 39, on April 1, 2022.Sharples was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter after negotiations between his lawyer, Andrea Urquhart, and prosecutor Zailin Lakhoo. An agreed statement of facts detailing the crime was prepared by the lawyers and read aloud by Lakhoo.Justice Robert Hall heard that at the time
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
For postal worker Tracey Langille, the end to a roughly one-month strike has been a "roller-coaster" of frustration. About 55,000 union members returned to work at Canada Post on Tuesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered an end to their roughly one-month strike. "I was in shock," Langille said, adding she did not expect the government to force union members back to work after so long. This was her third strike at Canada Post.The Burlington, Ont., letter carrier is also presiden
AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot spoke of her “very difficult ordeal” after 51 men were convicted Thursday in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned her into an icon, expressing support for other victims whose cases don't get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”
Rashad Haque has seen the number of people in need of a meal grow over the years."You know, there's a lot of families who are struggling just to buy groceries," said Haque, who has volunteered at the Muslim Food Bank in Regina for many years."We try to help supplement, give them a little extra so they can get by for the month."Half the families in Saskatchewan who responded to a new Angus Reid poll said they are worried about putting food on the table.The Angus Reid poll surveyed 349 people from
