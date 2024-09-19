Shelter pup, city leaders break ground on new Tulsa animal shelter
Shelter pup, city leaders break ground on new Tulsa animal shelter
Shelter pup, city leaders break ground on new Tulsa animal shelter
Kirk Price, an outdoorsman, told USA TODAY that his trail camera captured the two-legged animal in the Appalachian Mountains in West Virginia.
“What a tiny miracle.”
A 12-year-old boy has shot and killed a wounded black bear as it was mauling his father near their hunting cabin in the thick western Wisconsin woods. Ryan Beierman, 43, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he was pinned beneath the 200-pound bruin on Sept. 6 when his son, Owen, fired a shot from the boy's hunting rifle. Earlier, he and Owen spotted the bear from a tree stand near Siren, Wisconsin, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
SEATTLE (AP) — It's a good thing seals aren't on a humpback whale's menu.
The search for Cinnamon goes on after she fled Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford on Friday.
The odds have been released for just how active the remainder of September will be across the Atlantic for tropical activity. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Swaths of Europe have been battered by deadly extreme weather, as rivers threaten to burst their banks in central Europe following torrential rainfall, and wildfires tear through Portugal.
The pair were on a father-son hunting trip when the attack took place
The last documented New Britain Goshawk sighting was in 1969
The Atlantic hurricane season continues to sputter along and is over halfway done. So far, the number of storms (seven) is slightly below average.
Florida wildlife officials said the grand prize winner of this year's Florida Python Challenge successfully snagged 20 massive python snakes during the summer hunting competition, earning the $10,000 grand prize.
A German woman died after she was attacked by a shark while swimming beside her catamaran in high seas between Spain's Canary Islands and West Africa, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The woman, aged 30, was travelling on a catamaran that had sailed southbound from Gran Canaria island on Sept. 14. Coastguards flew from Gran Canaria to the area, 514 kilometres (320 miles) south of the island, and evacuated her, but she died from the wound in the helicopter.
The litter of five highly endangered wolves was born in Eastern North Carolina in April. Their father was killed by a car on US 64 in June.
HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — One of the world’s most active volcanoes is erupting again in a remote part of a Hawaii national park.
Over 100 mm of rain is possible in some of the hardest-hit areas of the Prairies this week, as a potent system stalls and brings heavy rain and strong winds to the region
"We know you've got to go poopy. Let's go," the parrot's human mom tells the bird then walks with Skittles on her finger into a bathroom.
Davie County Animal Shelter asks for support after cruelty case
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Exceptionally heavy rainfall pounding Central Europe has prompted deadly flooding in the region, with four new deaths reported Monday in Poland, three in the Czech Republic and one in Romania.
Zen Micheline Hung volunteers at the Bideawee shelter in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood with her parents
Two baby beavers, known as kits, were first spotted in early July in an enclosure on the Ewhurst Park estate near Basingstoke.