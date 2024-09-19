Shelter pup, city leaders break ground on new Tulsa animal shelter

Reuters

A German woman died after she was attacked by a shark while swimming beside her catamaran in high seas between Spain's Canary Islands and West Africa, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday. The woman, aged 30, was travelling on a catamaran that had sailed southbound from Gran Canaria island on Sept. 14. Coastguards flew from Gran Canaria to the area, 514 kilometres (320 miles) south of the island, and evacuated her, but she died from the wound in the helicopter.