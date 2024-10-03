Shelter pup’s ‘perfect quirky look’ happens to be ‘the elephant in the room.’ See why

Perfectly imperfect is one way to describe the utterly delightful dog who is living it up at a Kansas shelter.

Another way to describe him? Quirky.

Buster is seemingly aware of the charm he radiates with just a glance, and he’s ready to use it to land himself a home and a loving family. The young Labrador retriever, with his shiny ebony coat and floppy ears, is being highlighted by the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka thanks to his disarming expression.

“Meet Buster! And yes, let’s go ahead and address the elephant in the room... or should I say, the cuteness overload?” the shelter said in an Oct. 2 Facebook post.

“Buster is absolutely adorable, and his personality matches the charm. His permanently crossed eyes give him that perfect quirky look, but don’t worry—he can see just fine! He might just be a few centimeters off when trying to snag a treat, which only adds to his lovable character.”

According to the shelter, Buster — whose age is unknown — came to the facility as a stray with other dogs, and worked his magic on those surrounding him with his people-loving ways.

“While his past remains a bit of a mystery, we’re hopeful that his future will be filled with love and happiness in a forever home,” the shelter continued.

“If you’re looking for a sweet, quirky companion who brings a whole lot of extra cuteness, Buster is your guy!”

As expected, folks in the comment section immediately fell head-over-heels for the pup.

“Who wouldn’t want this good boy?!” one person expressed.

“Someone better get this cutie!! I’m all the way in AZ! But he is adorable!!” another said.

“He’s perfect. I want him!” someone noted.

For more information on Buster or other adoptable pets, visit the shelter’s website.

