How shelters in Nogales are managing homelessness in their community

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

This week members of congress from Arizona and multiple other states visited border cities including Lukeville and Nogales.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Maria Bartiromo questions Jim Jordan about ‘congressional investigations that go nowhere’

    Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday pressed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the lack of headway in House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and other political figures. Bartiromo and Jordan were discussing the Judiciary Committee’s latest report that alleges the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s (DANY) hush money probe into…

  • Donald Trump Pans White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘Colin Jost BOMBED’

    Mark Peterson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, th

  • Mark Meadows asked the Supreme Court to recognize his 'just following orders' defense. A right-wing justice wasn't buying it.

    Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, an appointee of Donald Trump, didn't sound like he was going to help Meadows with his Georgia prosecution.

  • US buys 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Russia's ally costing on average less than $20,000 each, report says

    The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan for $1.5m.

  • CNN’s Dana Bash Torches Colleague Over White House Schmoozefest

    CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash decimated her colleague David Urban on Sunday when he insisted that pro-Palestinian protests outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner received no cable news coverage.“You were inside drinking!” Bash shot back after Urban, a CNN senior political commentator, claimed he never saw CNN’s reporting on the demonstrations.During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Urban was part of a panel that discussed Saturday evening’s dinner, otherwise known as “Nerd Prom.

  • McConnell stands by Trump immunity stance, criticizes Tucker Carlson's 'destructive' rhetoric

    University leaders need to "control" pro-Palestinian protestors, the Senator said.

  • What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so

  • Calmes: That scowl. The gag order. Frightened jurors. Who's on trial, a former president or a mob boss?

    It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.

  • Donald Trump is running against Joe Biden. But he keeps bringing up another Democrat: Jimmy Carter

    ATLANTA (AP) — As Donald Trump campaigns for a return to the White House, he often reaches back more than 40 years and seven administrations to belittle President Joe Biden by comparing him to 99-year-old Jimmy Carter. Most recently, Trump used his first campaign stop after the start of his criminal hush money trial in New York to needle the 46th president by saying the 39th president, a recently widowed hospice patient who left office in 1981, was selfishly pleased with Biden's record. “Biden i

  • Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests at White House correspondents’ dinner shadowed by war in Gaza

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The war in Gaza spurred large protests outside a glitzy roast with President Joe Biden, journalists, politicians and celebrities Saturday but went all but unmentioned by participants inside, with Biden instead using the annual White House correspondents’ dinner to make both jokes and grim warnings about Republican rival Donald Trump’s fight to reclaim the U.S. presidency. An evening normally devoted to presidents, journalists and comedians taking outrageous pokes at political s

  • How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity

    Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.

  • Arizona Dem says state is bluer 'not because Arizona is necessarily a blue state,' but from distaste for GOP 'extremism'

    Arizona, a key target for both Biden and Trump this fall, has become ground-zero for major issues like immigration and reproductive rights.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends shooting family dog that was 'untrainable.'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the dog ruined a hunt and later attacked chickens owned by a local family in her upcoming memoir.

  • Long lines form and frustration grows as Cuba runs short of cash

    HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM, but when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He angrily hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old Fonseca told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

  • New York D.A. Fails to Stop for Speeding Ticket, Swears at Police Officer: 'I Understand the Law Better Than You'

    In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"

  • Editorial: Immune to logic: Donald Trump’s nonsensical argument before the Supreme Court

    Thursday, the American public witnessed — or heard, rather, given the Supreme Court’s stubborn refusal to allow cameras in its courtroom — a bewildering moment. We heard as the lawyer for a former president of the United States argued before our nation’s highest court that the president is effectively a king, above the law unless his immunity is stripped away by a complicated political ...

  • Echoing Their Client, Trump’s Lawyers Pursue an Absolutist Defense

    NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and

  • Trump rips Romney as ‘total loser’ while endorsing a potential replacement

    Former President Trump went after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) and endorsed his possible replacement in a post on Truth Social Saturday. “Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!” Trump said in his Saturday post. …

  • Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills

    BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all

  • Exclusive-China firms go 'underground' on Russia payments as banks pull back

    To settle payments for its electrical goods, the Guangdong-based company is considering using currency brokers active along China's border with Russia, said the company's founder, Wang, who asked to be identified only by his family name. The U.S. has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia and Russian entities since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022. Now the threat of extending these to banks in China - a country Washington blames for "powering" Moscow's war effort - is chilling the finance that lubricates even non-military trade from China to Russia.