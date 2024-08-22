Shelton man charged with boating hit-and-run after Aug. 3 collision that sliced kayak

A 20-year-old Shelton man has been charged with boating hit-and-run with injury after appearing in Thurston County Superior Court.

Prosecutors charged David Josiah Seymour with the alleged crime on Wednesday. He’s accused of hitting an occupied tandem kayak with a power boat on Aug. 3 in the waters of Puget Sound, between Carlyon Beach and Hope Island.

The collision nearly sliced the kayak completely in two parts and left two occupants floating in the water, the Thurston County Sherriff’s Office previously shared on social media. Jet skiers reportedly helped the kayakers back to shore where medics treated them for cuts and bruises. Deputies arrested Seymour on Aug. 16, nearly two weeks after the incident.

Judge Mary Sue Wilson found probable cause for the alleged crime and set bail at $5,0000 on Monday, according to court records.

A Sheriff’s Office bail receipt shows Seymour was released later that day. Court records show Seymour has no known criminal convictions.

A probable cause statement describes the investigation into the boating incident from the perspective of law enforcement.

The incident occurred at about 2:23 p.m. Aug. 3. A witness told dispatch that a boat hit a kayak and took off. The boat was described as having an aluminum bottom with a maroon stripe and a tan Bimini top.

On Aug. 6, Chief Barry Hagmann of the Squaxin Island Police Department told the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office that Island Enterprises, a Mason County-based company, owned a boat fitting that description.

Staff at Island Enterprises told a deputy that Seymour was scheduled to work by himself on Aug. 3 and no staff had reported any recent incidents on the water, according to the statement.

The deputy inspected the boat owned by Island Enterprises. It matched the previously given description, however the tan Bimini appeared to have been removed and placed in the hull of the vessel. An employee reportedly told the deputy that this was “odd.”

Island Enterprises also informed the deputy that Seymour did not attend his shift on Aug. 4 and did not call to inform them of his absence.

The deputy later contacted Seymour at his residence. Seymour allegedly described his Aug. 3 shift as a regular day, per the statement.

When questioned further, Seymour allegedly said he hit a sandbar and an explained a crack in the windshield as being caused by a hanging speaker.

Seymour allegedly admitted to hitting the kayak after the deputy explained the case to him, according to the statement. Seymour allegedly said he was looking at his phone while he was working.

He allegedly went on to say he “turned around” and didn’t see anyone, so he returned to dock. When pressed further, he allegedly said he circled the island before returning to the area and still didn’t see anyone.

The statement indicates Seymour denied taking the Bimini off the boat to conceal the boat when it was docked. He allegedly said he did not tell anyone about the collision.

The deputy contacted the two kayakers, a father and son pair, on Aug. 7 and arranged to meet with them on Aug. 12. The kayakers told the deputy they observed an aluminum boat approaching them fast, per the statement.

They reportedly said they attempted to yell and wave their paddles to gain the boater’s attention. They proved unsuccessful and jumped out of the kayak to avoid getting hit.

The son initially emerged and feared his father had been hit by the boat, per the statement. However, the father eventually emerged and both attempted to swim back to shore with the kayak. Another kayaker and a pair of jet skiers then came to their aid.

Both told the deputy that the boater did not return to the scene or slow down after the collision to help them “despite their calling and obvious signs of distress,” according to the statement. Another witness reportedly corroborated the pair’s account of the collision.

The deputy observed the kayak and noted it had been struck in the stern. A water bottle that the pair carried had an 8-10-inch lateral indentation and one of their life jackets had a 12-inch slice through the back.

The deputy arranged to meet Seymour on Aug. 16 in Olympia and arrested him.