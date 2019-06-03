Shemar Moore, 49, leaves fans at a 'loss for words' with shirtless selfie

Shemar Moore’s latest shirtless selfie is driving the “BabyGirls” wild.

The S.W.A.T. star, 49, shared the vacation photo — in which he’s wearing just swim trunks, a hat and has on what appears to be a backpack — and told his fans that’s he’s been enjoying an “escape from the noise.” Showing off a sun kissed glow, he told his followers he has been in the middle of “operation take care of me.”

The post of his glistening abs have his “BabyGirls,” as he dubbed his female fans long ago, offering to take care of him. So many comments were emoji flames — lots and lots of them.

But many had more to post than just emojis. A sex symbol since his soap days in the late ‘90s until the mid-aughts, many wished they were there with him. One fan offered to “bring the cocoa butter.”

And many others offered to bring themselves.

This fan was at a “loss for words.”

And there were just a ton of comments praising his anatomy.

Moore is always generous with his shirtless photos. Here is another from a few days ago:

While the Criminal Minds alum has no shortage of offers to be his plus-one (today alone), he remains a bachelor. Last year, he attended the Grammys with Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta. His most famous significant other was Halle Berry many moons ago.

This hasn’t been the easiest year for Moore, who lost his longtime friend and The Young and the Restless co-star, Kristoff St. John. He returned to the soap to pay tribute to his on-screen brother over several episodes in April.

