Sherborne: Work to make dangerous junction safer begins

Construction work to improve the visibility at a dangerous road junction has begun.

The junction between the A352 and New Road near Sherborne has been the location of several road traffic collisions.

Work is expected to last up to four weeks, with motorists being warned of potential delays.

Dorset Council plans to relocate road signs, move fences, and adjust road markings as part of the project.

As part of the improvement works, the speed limit of the A352 will also be reduced to 30mph on Horsecastles Lane, Ottery Lane and Dancing Hill. It will also include a section of 40mph limit on Sherborne Hill.

Jack Wiltshire, the council's head of highways, said: "We are committed to improving road safety. This scheme will help to address issues at a junction where there have been multiple collisions over the years.

"We thank everyone for their patience while these works take place."

The council hopes that moving road signs and fences around the junction will improve visibility, while changes to the road markings aim to improve the angle at which drivers approach the junction from New Road.

Temporary traffic lights are in action for the duration of the works, with drivers encouraged to allow extra time when planning their journeys while the work takes place.

